Although it can be tempting to stand directly under the branch you are cutting, a pole saw should never be operated while holding it directly overhead. The best position is to hold the pole diagonally to minimize the danger of being struck by falling branches and debris.

What is the best Greenworks pole saw?

While it may be easy to reach a handful of branches with a bow saw, most of your pruning work will likely necessitate having an extended reach. In these instances, you will want to use a reliable pole saw. Greenworks is a trusted tool company that has a number of electric pole saw options.

The best Greenworks pole saw will be one that is suited for your needs. The Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Pole Saw is especially beneficial for individuals who have a lot of pruning to do and would like an electric model as opposed to a gas-powered pole saw.

What to know before you buy a Greenworks pole saw

What is a Greenworks pole saw used for?

Essentially, a Greenworks pole saw is a small electric chainsaw that is attached to a pole. It is used for trimming tree limbs and branches that would otherwise be out of reach. It is a safer option than climbing a ladder with a saw because the user stands firmly on the ground while operating this tool.

Corded and cordless pole saws

Greenworks is a company that specializes in electric tools. These tools can either be corded or battery-powered.

Greenworks corded pole saws: A corded Greenworks pole saw costs less than a battery-powered model, and there is no limit on how long you can use it. However, care must be taken that you do not fatigue because then the operation will become unsafe. Additionally, a corded pole saw has some limitations because it can only be used in areas that are accessible to an outlet.

Greenworks cordless pole saws: A battery-powered Greenworks pole saw will cost more than a corded model, and it will have a limited runtime. However, this option is more popular because there are no limitations on where it can be used, and you can purchase higher-powered models for heavy-duty use.

Batteries

Unlike other companies with a one-size-fits-all philosophy when it comes to batteries, Greenworks offers batteries in four different voltages: 24, 40, 60, and 80. Therefore, when choosing a Greenworks pole saw, it is important to remember that the higher the voltage is, the more powerful the tool will be.

Additionally, Greenworks batteries are rated by amp-hours that range between 2.0 and 6.0. In general, the higher the rating, the longer you will be able to use the tool before it runs out of power.

What to look for in a quality Greenworks pole saw

Battery and charger

If this is your first Greenworks battery-powered tool, you will want to purchase a model that includes the battery and the battery charger – some models may come with two batteries. However, if you already have a Greenworks tool and want to save a substantial amount of money, you can purchase the pole saw without the battery and the charger. The important thing to remember is the tool must be compatible with the battery that you already own.

Multipurpose and multiple tools

Some Greenworks pole saws disassemble and can be used as chainsaws, or they feature an attachment that turns the pole saw into another tool such as a hedge trimmer. Alternatively, some models may be bundled together with other tools such as a leaf blower or a string trimmer to offer greater value than purchasing each tool individually.

Size

A Greenworks pole saw has two areas where size is important: the bar size and the pole size.

Bar size: As a basic rule, the bar size of a pole saw should be 2 inches longer than the thickness of the branch being cut. In other words, an 8-inch bar can be used on branches up to 6 inches thick, while a 10-inch bar can be used on branches up to 8 inches thick.

Pole size: The longer the pole on your pole saw is, the further the user can reach. However, it is important to understand that the longer the pole is, the harder a pole saw will be to operate, and the quicker a user will fatigue. Current Greenworks pole saws can extend to either 8 or 9 feet.

How much you can expect to spend on a Greenworks pole saw

For less than $100, you can purchase a corded pole saw or a model that comes without the battery or charger. If you need the tool, the battery and the charger, prices range from roughly $150-$300. At the higher end, besides models with longer poles and increased battery power, you will find tool bundles as well.

Greenworks pole saw FAQ

What kind of safety gear should I wear when using a Greenworks pole saw?

A. Besides the typical safety gear recommended when working in the yard – safety glasses, hearing protection, work gloves, long pants and boots — when using a pole saw, you also need to wear a hard hat to protect your head from falling branches.

Can I use my pole saw on a ladder?

A. No. Whenever you are on a ladder, you need to have three points of contact for safety. In other words, you should always maintain contact with two hands and one foot, or one hand and two feet when climbing or descending a ladder. Since it takes two hands to operate a pole saw, it is never safe to use this tool while on a ladder.

What’s the best Greenworks pole saw to buy?

Top Greenworks pole saw

Greenworks Pro 80-volts 10-inch Cordless Pole Saw

What you need to know: This is the most powerful option in Greenworks’ current line.

What you’ll love: With its long reach, a 10-inch bar and impressive 80 volts of power, this is the Greenworks pole saw that is best suited for your heavy-duty needs. The automatic oiler ensures continuous lubrication and offers tool-less chain tensioning for quick adjustments.

What you should consider: Some individuals have difficulty operating this model because it is slightly heavier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Greenworks pole saw for the money

Greenworks 10-inch Corded Pole Saw

What you need to know: This affordable two-in-one tool can serve as either a pole saw or a chainsaw for maximum flexibility.

What you’ll love: The telescoping pole on this model can reach up to 12 feet. The low kickback, 10-inch bar and chain is sized to handle branches up to 8 inches thick. The variable speed trigger with safety makes the machine easy to start and control.

What you should consider: As with all corded tools, the range is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Greenworks 40-volts 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment

What you need to know: For individuals who want a tool that can serve as both a hedge trimmer and a pole saw, this is your best option.

What you’ll love: This 40-volt tool includes attachments for an 8-inch pole saw as well as a 20-inch hedge trimmer. The model has a cushioned, ergonomic grip for extended use, and it is designed for quick and easy switching between attachments. The seven-position pivoting head allows you to work in a wide variety of situations.

What you should consider: The instructions are not as comprehensive as some users would have hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

