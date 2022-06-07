Top barware accessories on Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is a popular online stop for those seeking unique, handcrafted products, offering home goods, kitchenware, jewelry and experiences. They carry a range of environmentally conscious gifts and accessories with both function and aesthetics in mind.

Notably, Uncommon Goods sells handy barware products to make preparing and enjoying any kind of drink more convenient and engaging. If you would like to impress your guests, here are the best barware products from Uncommon Goods.

Which Uncommon Goods barware is best?

Infuse and Pour Alcohol Kit

This collection of dehydrated fruits and spices complements any home bar set up by enhancing your cocktails with a burst of flavor. There are five bottles in the set, including blueberry lavender, pineapple and strawberry jalapeno. They should last a long time as you only need to add a little to your drink to taste the difference.

Foghat Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker

Fine drinks and sophisticated cocktails are improved at home with this smoke infuser. It adds both an eye-catching aesthetic to the drink-making process as well as a smoky flavor to your beverage. This simple procedure livens up even the most mundane of drinks. The Foghat will last up to 100 burns.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For those who enjoy strong, cold coffee, this cold brew coffee maker provides an easy and tasty beverage whenever you want. The vessel boasts a 12-cup capacity and can be set up to steep coffee overnight, so it’s ready in the morning or afternoon. It also comes with a refill kit for extended use and cleaning tablets to maintain the coffee maker.

Urban Map Glass

This etched rocks glass features a detailed map of your favorite big city, with choices including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Toronto and Vancouver, among others. While designed particularly for whiskey drinks, the glass can be used for any small cocktails or even juice or water. The glass is also dishwasher-safe.

Specialty Craft Cocktail Kit

This elaborate cocktail mixer set includes ingredients to make four to eight high-end drinks. You provide your base liquor of choice and choose the matching set, whether you want a seaweed infusion flavor for your rum cocktail or pear hibiscus syrup for a gin drink.

Whiskey Wedge and Glass

Most whiskey glasses are designed with aesthetics in mind, crafted to uniquely and proudly show off the golden hue of the beloved liquor. This tumbler features a mind-bending look achieved with a bit of preparation. An included triangular silicone mold lets you freeze an angled portion of the glass, creating a sloped block of ice. Once frozen, simply pour whiskey on top to create a visual illusion and enjoy a chilled drink.

Wine Chilling Coaster with Glasses

This inventive set of granite cooling coasters keeps your wine tumbler chilled so you can take time to enjoy it. The sturdy coasters perfectly fit the included stemless wine glasses, but they can also be used for cans, bottles and even rocks or highball glasses. Made from recycled countertops, each unique coaster is handcrafted in the U.S.

Dog Spirit Glassware

Four glass tumblers feature an etched drawing of your favorite dog breed in goofy and adorable poses. Choose from dachshund, beagle, boxer or poodle, among other popular choices. Each 14-ounce glass showcases a prominent breed personality trait accompanied by an endearing image. Made in the U.S., these glasses are dishwasher safe.

Flavored Simple Syrup Set

This set of four simple syrups includes cherry almond, grapefruit basil, pear rosemary and cucumber habanero to add to your drinks to make the most flavorful of cocktails. The small bottles pack a powerful punch, each making up to six cocktails.

Etched Marathon Pint Glass

This etched pint glass features a map of a famous marathon race route, providing a compelling design for your drink of choice. Over a dozen marathon maps from around the world are offered, including Tokyo, New York, the Marine Corps, Berlin and Honolulu, with each showing the start and end of the race. At 16 ounces, it holds a standard beer and is dishwasher safe.

Chill Beer Flannel

Show off your beer can in style with a cute flannel koozie. While it comes in your choice of green or red, it is more than just appealing to the eyes. Two layers of insulation keep your hands warm while your drink stays cool.

Fowl Language Mug

For the bird enthusiast who enjoys coffee or tea, this punny ceramic mug boasts ‘fowl’ language, with the names of some curious feathered friends. These aren’t your popular birds, but ones with names that may elicit some chuckles or giggles from the crowd. The illustrated birds add some color to the mug that won’t fade as it’s safe for dishwasher and microwave use.

Homemade Limoncello Kit

Bring the popular southern Italian summer drink to your home with this comprehensive limoncello kit. The chilled digestif can be made easily with the included infusion jar, stainless steel funnel and natural Manuka honey flavor. You just supply the alcohol, sugar and lemons.

Recycled Stemless Flutes

This set of attractive hand-blown glass flutes comes at a good price point, leveling up your barware so you can enjoy sparkling wine and elegant cocktails. Each of the six flutes is made from recycled glass and is designed with a sturdy base. They’re easy to clean as well and are dishwasher safe.

Cocktail Spoon Straws

Highball glasses can get crowded when mixing and serving cocktails, which is why this inventive cocktail spoon straw is so useful. The straw gives way to a spoon at the bottom so that stirring drinks and tasting can be done conveniently. They are made of stainless steel, so they are easy to wash and superior to disposable straws.

