Choosing the best Dyson cordless vacuum

When it comes to modern vacuum cleaners with a lot of suction power, Dyson is one of the leaders in the industry. They make several different styles, but many find their cordless stick models to be the most appealing. They combine a compact build with impressive performance and easy maneuverability for hassle-free cleaning.

If you are serious about getting rid of all the dust and dirt in your home, though, there is no better option than the Dyson V15 Detect. This high-tech vacuum cleaner automatically adjusts its suction power for the longest battery life while ensuring maximum pickup. It also features a digital display that shows the size and amount of particulate it’s removing from your floors.

What to know before you buy a Dyson cordless vacuum

Convertibility

One of the features that makes Dyson’s cordless vacuums so appealing is their ability to transform from a full-size stick vacuum into a compact handheld unit. This eliminates the need to buy separate vacuum cleaners for large and small messes in your home. Instead, you can use a single vacuum to clean your entire floor, handle small messes in your house quickly and for your vehicle’s interior.

HEPA Filtration

All Dyson stick vacuums feature HEPA filtration, which means they catch 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Some models, such as the Dyson V15 Detect, can even remove 99.99% when in boost mode. This makes them an ideal choice for anyone with asthma or allergies.

Floor type

You can use all of Dyson’s cordless vacuums on hard and soft floors. However, if you only have wood floors in your home, you can opt for one of the Omni-glide models. These lightweight vacuums are specifically designed for easy maneuverability and optimal wood cleaning.

What to look for in a quality Dyson cordless vacuum

Run time

The run time of Dyson’s cordless vacuums varies from as little as 30 minutes to as many as 120. Before choosing a model, consider the size of your home and how long it normally takes you to finish vacuuming it. Ideally, you want to be able to complete an entire cleaning job on one charge.

Digital display

Some models feature an LCD that shows a countdown of the remaining battery life. It also provides real-time information on the particles being picked, categorized by size. At the end of a cleaning session, it displays a graph of how much dust and other particulates you have removed from your home.

No-touch emptying

If you’d rather not get your hands dirty emptying the collection bin, you’ll appreciate the no-touch emptying system found on most Dyson cordless vacuums. Simply hold the vacuum so that the dust bin is positioned over a garbage pail and press the release button to open the hatch.

Adaptive technology

A common hassle with many vacuum cleaners is bending down and manually adjusting the height as you transition from carpet to hard floors. To eliminate this, Dyson equips some of its models with adaptive technology that enables them to adjust their height automatically. Some can autonomously adjust their suction to improve cleaning and battery life based on the size and amount of dirt.

Power boost

Models equipped with a power boost mode allow the operator to increase the suction power to tackle heavy messes or pick up larger bits of debris.

Included attachments

Dyson cordless vacuums can come with several attachments designed for different purposes, which may include the following:

Crevice tool

Dusting brush

Combination tool

Stubborn dirt brush

Hair tool

Mattress tool

Torque drive cleaner head

Extension wand

Docking station

A docking station allows for organized, out-of-the-way storage. It mounts to the wall and holds the vacuum vertically, so it doesn’t take up any floor space when not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dyson cordless vacuum

Dyson cordless vacuums cost $400-$1,000.

Dyson cordless vacuum FAQ

Does Dyson make handheld vacuums?

A. If you are only in the market for a handheld vacuum, you are out of luck if you want a Dyson model. The company doesn’t make any dedicated handheld vacuums. Instead, all of their stick vacuums can be converted into handheld models when needed.

What is the warranty on Dyson cordless vacuums?

A. Dyson provides a two-year, hassle-free warranty on all of their cordless vacuums. It includes ongoing repair and machine replacement as long as you purchased it from an authorized seller.

What’s the best Dyson cordless vacuum to buy?

Top Dyson cordless vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect

What you need to know: This vacuum boasts plenty of high-tech features to ensure you can achieve a thorough cleaning and has a long battery life to cover plenty of ground.

What you’ll love: The LCD shows you how much dust you’re removing from your home. It can also automatically adjust the suction power to extend the battery life without compromising on performance.

What you should consider: Its high price tag puts it out of reach for many consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dyson cordless vacuum for the money

Dyson V10 Allergy

What you need to know: Not only does this vacuum offer plenty of bang for the buck, but it is certified as asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America thanks to its effective whole-machine filtration.

What you’ll love: It comes with four useful tools that make it versatile enough for nearly every application of home and vehicle use. Plus, it offers 60 minutes of fade-free power, so it continues to perform well to the very last second.

What you should consider: The small dustbin needs to be emptied often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin+

What you need to know: With a larger bin than most other Dyson models, this vacuum is ideal for high-traffic homes that tend to collect lots of dust and dirt.

What you’ll love: Thanks to the 120-minute battery life, you should have more than enough run time to finish any cleaning task. Its 18-cyclone design produces more suction power than previous iterations too.

What you should consider: Its heavy weight can make it fatiguing for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

