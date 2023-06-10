Maintaining your lawn isn’t the only way to make your home’s exterior look welcoming. There are a few simple upgrades that not only make it inviting but also improve the curb appeal — and in some cases, make your home safer.

Whether you plan on having guests over or simply want to spruce things up, you’ll be surprised by how easy it is for your home to make a great first impression with a doormat, home security system, or a fresh coat of paint on your front door.

Doormat

“After two years of not having anybody in our house, it’s time to put out the welcome mat,” says Allen. A doormat is one way to make guests feel welcome. Quality doormats don’t need fancy designs or sayings — even a simple black mat is enough to increase curb appeal. Slip-resistant mats with rubber backs keep guests safe as they enter your home.

Doormats let your guests wipe dirt and mud off their feet before walking through your front door. Doormats with abrasive surfaces can also improve indoor air quality. Without a mat to scrape dirt and debris off of shoes, dust and allergens from shoes can make their way into your home’s air. Further, mats let you wipe the moisture off your feet, reducing the likelihood of your carpet accumulating mildew and emitting an odor.

House numbers

Ensuring your house number can be seen from the street helps guests find your home. Clean, easy-to-read house numbers look elegant, whether you use peel-and-stick or screw-on varieties. “The important thing about house numbers is safety,” says Allen, as they make it easy for emergency responders to find your home. Large house number signs, in particular, can be seen from a distance by approaching vehicles, particularly solar-powered LED lights for nighttime visibility.

Front door painting

Painting your front door is a fun DIY project you can complete quickly, and it’s one that adds style, personality, and value to your home. Red, as Allen explains, is the traditional color of welcome. Although it complements most front doors, depending on your home’s color and your preferences, there may be other colors that look better.

When painting your front door, Allen says it’s essential to use exterior paint designed to withstand the elements. There are a few more tips to consider when painting your front door:

When covering existing paint on the front door, you’ll need to know whether it’s oil- or latex-based. Oil-based paint shouldn’t be covered with latex paint or vice versa.

It’s best to start with a coat of primer to ensure smooth application.

A quality set of paintbrushes are necessary to handle the job.

If you have a storm door, remove your door from the hinges so you don’t accidentally paint the trim. You can temporarily tape a tarp over the opening if you don’t have a storm or screen door.

While taking the time to improve your home’s curb appeal, it’s also crucial to consider your safety, says Allen.

Outdoor solar lights keep guests safe from tripping in the dark and add ambiance to front yards. “When people come to your home, you want to make sure they find the right path,” says Allen. Many solar lights come in inexpensive sets of 10 or more, and because they don’t require gas or electricity, they’re budget-friendly investments.

Upgrading your home’s security system is another way to keep your household safe and secure its perimeter. The SimpliSafe Nine-Piece Wireless Home Security System requires no contract and includes a camera, multiple motion sensors, a keypad, and entry sensors for your doors and windows. The SimpliSafe system features optional upgrades, such as carbon monoxide detection and 24/7 professional monitoring. The whole system is Alexa-compatible as well.

