Which shower steamer is best?

If you love to take showers but still enjoy bath bombs, you will find shower steamers incredibly useful. A shower steamer releases essential oils when it comes into contact with water, resulting in a pleasing aromatherapeutic fizz.

There are several practical and aesthetically pleasing shower steamers to consider. A top choice for a vegan and cruelty-free shower steamer is Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers.

What to know before you buy a shower steamer

What are shower steamers

Most shower steamers are made with baking soda, citric acid and essential oils, which makes them a bath bomb for the shower. Some combinations of ingredients can be used to energize a morning shower or help you relax at bedtime. Shower steamers are also used to ease minor aches and pains and soothe sore muscles.

Gift baskets and at-home spa kits often include shower steamers. For more information about spa gift baskets and shower steamers, check out the BestReviews buying guide.

How to use shower steamers

Shower steamers dissolve in the shower through contact with water. They typically last five to ten minutes once wet. Most manufacturers recommend placing the shower steamer at the far end of the bath so water makes contact but is not directly hitting the shower steamer tablet. A shower steamer will dissolve too quickly if it is placed directly under the water stream.

Cleaning the tub after using a shower steamer

Beware, shower steamers provide the perfect environment for mold to grow due to the high humidity associated with the steaming process. Ideally, a shower steamer would be used over a shower mat that can be wiped clean after use. If a shower mat is not used, wipe the tub clean with a disinfectant after your shower.

What to look for in a quality shower steamer

Shower steamer benefits

Shower steamers are formulated for specific hydrotherapy and aromatherapy benefits.

Respiratory benefits

The hot mist that forms when water hits a shower steamer may provide respiratory benefits. You may feel your nasal passages open and breathe better afterward, and the hot mist may also promote sinus drainage and temporarily relieve respiratory symptoms.

Physical benefits

Shower steamers may have the ability to loosen stiff muscles and increase blood circulation. Users report increased muscular flexibility in tired overworked muscles after using shower steamers.

Skincare benefits

There are a variety of skincare benefits associated with shower steamers. They may help open hair follicles, which makes it easier to wax or shave. They may also open up pores, which can help skin look more hydrated and glowing.

Essential oil shower steamers

Essential oils are used in shower steamers for aromatherapy. Menthol crystals boost the scent of essential oils and help amplify the aroma.

The aromatherapy benefits of a shower steamer formula will likely be listed in the product details, but you can also consult an aromatherapy guide to decide which formula is right for your needs. For instance, if you want relaxing steam, a lavender essential oil blend will have calming and de-stressing properties.

Gifting

Shower steamer sets are a great option for a variety of gifting occasions. Individually packaged shower steamers are ideal in a spa gift basket because they will maintain their shape better and allow for several steams. Consider other products that complement the shower steamer experience, like shower gels, lotions and loofah sponges, in your gift set too.

How much you can expect to spend on shower steamers

An individual shower steamer typically costs around $3 while a package of shower steamers can cost up to $40 depending on the quantity and the quality of ingredients.

Shower steamer FAQ

Do shower steamers require excess water?

A. Shower steamers may encourage you to stay under the water longer, but they don’t necessarily need more water to work. They typically use less than two gallons of water throughout a 20-minute steam bath.

Are there other advantages to shower steamers?

A. Shower steamers are a great tool for removing wrinkles from clothing. Hang clothes in need of a de-wrinkle in the bathroom while you use a shower steamer, and the steam will smooth the fabric. The essential oils may also attach appealing scents to your clothing.

What’s the best shower steamer to buy?

Top shower steamer

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

What you need to know: This vegan and cruelty-free shower steamers set contains six different aromas.

What you’ll love: Includes a bonus Ebook about aromatherapy techniques and uses.

What you should consider: Essential oils can stain fabrics and furniture if they leak from the package.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top shower steamer for the money

BodyRestore Shower Steamers

What you need to know: A package of twelve shower steamer tablets with grapefruit, citrus and cocoa orange scents.

What you’ll love: The individual foil packaging is designed to prevent scent from dissipating and ensures a longer shelf life.

What you should consider: The strong aromatherapy smells fade quickly after being activated by water.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Makady Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

What you need to know: There are 12 shower steamers included, each individually wrapped and two of each scent.

What you’ll love: Incredibly strong aromatherapy scents that are formulated to make the entire bathroom smell good.

What you should consider: The six different scents are not labeled so they can only be identified by sniffing.

Where to buy: Amazon

