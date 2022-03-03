Which foot baths are best?

Foot baths are popular self-care investments that help users relax while they read, watch TV or chat on the phone. They’re often used to prepare feet for pedicures by softening nails, cuticles, and callused areas. Some people use them to alleviate aches and pains, particularly cramps, sprained ankles, plantar fasciitis, or top-of-the-foot pain.

Drawbacks of foot baths

Electronic foot baths have nooks and crannies that are hard to rinse clean. As a result, some areas may accumulate mold, mildew, and other debris if they’re not taken apart and deep-cleaned. In addition, individuals with larger feet may have difficulty finding foot baths that are long enough to accommodate them, or at the very least, won’t crowd their toes.

Are at-home foot baths better than spa foot baths?

Some individuals prefer at-home foot baths because they’re more affordable than spa pedicure treatments. They’re also more convenient and easier to customize with essential oils and other aromatherapy treatments. However, foot baths generally have limited functionality compared to those at spas and salons. Additionally, when users don’t go to the spa or salon, they forgo the full relaxation experience that accompanies a professional foot massage or pedicure.

What to look for in quality foot baths

Basic vs. electric foot baths

Basic foot baths are basins or buckets with tall sides that can be filled with water above the ankle. They’re designed for soaking feet with essential oils, Epsom salts, or bubble bath products.

On the other hand, electric foot baths have whirlpool jets or warming functions to emulate salon-quality foot baths. Many of them are geared toward pedicure use and come with pumice stones or exfoliating tools.

Whirlpool jets

Virtually all electric foot baths have some form of whirlpool jets or bubble modes that massage and stimulate feet. The jets are typically located below the soles, though some models have some around the ankles or above the toes. Affordably priced foot baths usually offer one or two whirlpool speeds, whereas premium models may offer up to 10 speeds.

Warming functions

Most mid-range foot baths are equipped with warming functions, in which they have heating elements that elevate water’s temperature. Some foot baths only increase water from room temperature to tepid, whereas others may warm water up to 120 degrees. On average, it takes most foot baths at least several minutes to warm water.

Toe-touch control panel

Several newer foot baths feature toe-touch control panels, in which users can navigate settings without bending over. The panels tend to have large LCD screens that are easy to see from a seated position as well as large buttons that can be operated by the big toe. While convenient to some users, others report mixed success using these control panels.

How much you can expect to spend on foot baths

Foot basins and buckets cost $10-$20. Entry-level electric foot baths cost $35-$60, whereas models with advanced whirlpool and warming settings cost anywhere between $75-$350.

Foot baths FAQ

What is the easiest way to empty a foot bath?

A. Instead of carrying a foot bath to a sink for emptying, pour it in a bathtub or shower. You won’t need to lift the basin as high to empty the water, and there’s less of a chance you may spill it or lose your grip.

Can kids use foot baths?

A. Older children, like teenagers, may be able to use foot baths on their own. However, younger children, such as those in grade school, should only be allowed to use foot baths under supervision. However, children younger than these ages should stay away from foot baths for health and safety reasons.

What are the best foot baths to buy?

Top foot bath

Ivation Foot Spa Massager

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a spa-quality foot bath, this ultra-deep design offers an immersive relaxation experience.

What you’ll love: The foot bath is equipped with premium features, including warming and bubble modes. It has acupuncture rollers at the bottom to massage soles, which also gently exfoliate. The onboard control panel is easy to see and use.

What you should consider: Because it’s essentially a deep bucket, the foot bath can be challenging to empty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foot bath for the money

HoMedics Shower Bliss Foot Spa

What you need to know: An affordable option, this foot spa is a well-received model for its convenient toe-touch controls.

What you’ll love: The foot spa has massaging water jets and heat boost settings to warm water. It has a built-in pedicure center, which includes a pumice stone, cleaning brush, and massage roller. The spa has a bucket handle that offers easy carrying.

What you should consider: A few consumers felt the warming settings didn’t get as hot as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mantello Foot Soaking Bath Basin

What you need to know: If you’re partial to using various products for soaking, including essential oils or Epsom salts, this simple foot bath is ideal.

What you’ll love: This foot basin is 7 inches deep, which means it can be filled with water above ankles and is less likely to tip over compared to shallow basins. It has a “separated” design to cradle and position feet. The basin is easy to hose down after use.

What you should consider: The basin doesn’t have handles or grips, so it’s cumbersome to carry when it’s filled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

