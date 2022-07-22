If you are experiencing frequent migraines, don’t suffer in silence. Talk to your doctor to get the medical care you need and deserve.

Understanding your summer migraines

If you’ve ever had a migraine, you might be hesitant to classify it as merely another headache. The difference between a headache and a migraine is like the difference between playing touch and tackle football.

Unfortunately, the summer can be the worst season for people with migraines. This is because many migraine triggers are present and escalate during this time. Learning more about your specific triggers and what you can do to avoid or diminish these triggers may help you reduce the occurrence, duration or intensity of an attack.

What is a migraine?

A migraine is not a secondary headache that results from some other medical condition. It is a debilitating neurological disease. According to the Cleveland Clinic, migraines are hereditary. Roughly 80% of people who suffer from migraines “have a first-degree relative with the disease.”

What are the symptoms of a migraine?

There are four stages to a migraine: prodrome, aura, attack and post-drome. Not everyone goes through all four stages or experiences them in the same way. The Mayo Clinic states that, depending on the stage, symptoms can range from such seemingly benign things as food cravings and frequent yawning to alarming changes, such as vision loss and numbness on one side of the body.

The attack can last from 4 hours to several days and may include sensitivity to light, noises and odors as well as dizziness, sweating, chills, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision and more.

What are common migraine triggers?

One of the problems with migraines is the vast scope of potential triggers. Whereas an allergy results from something specific, a migraine can be brought on by anything from a computer screen to a change in barometric pressure. Some of the common triggers can be:

Emotional stress

Skipping a meal

Salty foods

Processed foods

Food additives

Caffeine

Alcohol

Daily use of pain medicine

Hormonal changes

Light

Heat

Exposure to allergens

Changing weather

Physical exertion

Dehydration

Loud noises

Strong odors

Changes to sleep patterns

Medications

Why are migraines worse in the summer?

While any time of year can be bad, summer is the perfect storm for migraine sufferers. Many of the triggers are much more prevalent during these warmer months. Heat, bright sunlight, allergens, intense storms, changing barometric pressure, dehydration, physical exertion, sinus issues and more are all conditions that can bring about a migraine attack.

What helps with migraines?

Too many people suffer needlessly because they try to self-treat migraines. It is crucial to see a doctor if you have abrupt or chronic headaches or new headache pain. Additionally, the following practices may help reduce the frequency of occurrences.

Turn off the lights

Shut off the lights, put down your screen and turn off the TV.

Seek quiet

Find a quiet space where you can listen to relaxing sounds and meditate to reduce the stress that may trigger a migraine.

Use temperature therapy

Both cold therapy packs and heating pads can work. Find what is best for you and use it.

Get enough sleep

Establish a bedtime routine. Strive to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every night.

Eat with intention

Be careful of mindless eating because that often involves salty or processed foods that can trigger an attack.

Get regular exercise

With your doctor’s approval, start a moderate but regular aerobic exercise routine.

Keep a migraine journal

If you can pinpoint what triggers your migraine attacks, you can learn to gradually expose yourself to these triggers to reduce their impact on your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, avoiding triggers completely may increase your sensitivity to them, so the best approach is to learn how to cope with triggers through gradual exposure.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

