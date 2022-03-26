Which Sony smart TV is best?

When it comes to smart TVs, it’s difficult to find a better brand than Sony. Even in the midst of developing new and exciting TVs with cutting-edge innovations, Sony still remembers the average consumer and produces smart TVs for every possible need and want.

The best Sony smart TV on the market currently is the Sony 55 Inch Smart TV – 4K HDR OLED Google – BRAVIA XR A90J. While only available in 55 inch, 65 inch and 83-inch sizes, this Sony smart TV is the next best thing to a trip to your local theatre and the included Google Assistant and Google TV make it that much easier to get started watching what you love.

What to know before you buy a Sony smart TV

4K and Ultra high definition

Ultra high definition and 4K are, in fact, the exact same thing. Most brands use a mix of 4K and UHD to market their TVs. 4K TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is over eight million pixels, and while true 4K is technically higher than this, it is only used by industry professionals. For more information, visit the Sony smart TV buying guide from BestReviews.

8K TV

This is the latest breakthrough in TV resolution at a mind-numbing 7680 x 4320 pixels, which is over 33 million pixels! These TVs are as expensive as the pixel count is high, and almost no true 8K video or console gaming is actually available as of yet.

High dynamic range

TVs with HDR feature a much wider range and depth of colors than other TVs and greatly enhance the darkness of blacks and the sharpness of whites. More and more TVs are including HDR technology to the point where it is almost standard, but double-check the TV you’re looking to purchase as you really don’t want to miss out on this feature.

What to look for in a Sony smart TV

Sony smart TV size

The size of your Sony smart TV is always measured diagonally from the top left corner of the screen to the bottom right corner. They also always increase by increments of five. Double check the total size of your potential TV before purchase. You don’t want to bring your new TV home and find it doesn’t fit where you need it to!

Sony smart TV inputs

The most common method of connecting to game consoles, Blu-ray players and the like use high definition multimedia interface cables, or HDMI cables. Most Sony smart TVs have at least four HDMI ports and usually include a few USB ports for good measure. If you still use older game consoles like the Nintendo Wii, you’ll need to either shop around for an older model TV that still has RCA inputs or purchase an RCA-to-HDMI adapter.

Sony smart TV lifespan

Considering the cost of most Sony smart TVs, you’ll want to be sure they’ll last as long as possible. Most TVs last for three to five years, but OLED TVs can last even longer. Also, consider that three to five years is a reasonable amount of time for TV technology to upgrade to the point where a new television could become a necessity depending on what you’ll be using it for.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sony smart TV

Sony is one of the better TV brands available, and, as such, the costs are quite high compared to other brands. Even the most affordable Sony smart TVs are at least $700, while the best of the best models start at $2,000 and keep going into several more thousand dollars, depending on the display size, quality and added features.

Sony smart TV FAQ

What’s the best way to clean my Sony smart TV screen?

A. Most dust and fingerprints can be removed with a soft, dry cloth. Persistent smudges may require a cloth dampened with water and vinegar. Use the least amount of pressure possible when cleaning your Sony smart TV. Too much pressure can damage the pixels and scratch the screen.

Do I need to buy the latest model Sony smart TV?

A. Not at all. In fact, not buying the very latest model may be to your benefit. Models that are a few years old usually have all the same bells and whistles as newer models while being a few hundred dollars cheaper or more.

What’s the best Sony smart TV to buy?

Top Sony smart TV

Sony 55 Inch Smart TV – 4K HDR OLED Google – BRAVIA XR A90J

What you need to know: If you’re looking for the closest possible experience to visiting your local theater, then this Sony smart TV with its high contrast OLED display and rich 3D sound is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: Google Assistant and Google TV are packaged with this Sony smart TV for the easiest possible streaming experience.

What you should consider: This Sony smart OLED TV is only available in three sizes: 55 inch, 65 inch and 83 inch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sony smart TV for the money

Sony 55 Inch 4K TV – Smart HDR OLED Android – A8H

What you need to know: Quite affordable for the many features included, and with an incredible 4K OLED display plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you won’t even notice the difference between this and a higher-cost model.

What you’ll love: Voice controls make navigating between different apps and inputs a breeze, letting you spend more time watching what you love.

What you should consider: Bright rooms can cause a lot of glare across the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony 4K Smart TV – HDR LED Google – X85J

What you need to know: Low input lag and high refresh rate combined with a high-contrast and color-rich LED display make this the perfect Sony smart TV for gaming.

What you’ll love: Included Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast make casting to this Sony smart TV between gaming sessions simple and clean.

What you should consider: The sound for this Sony smart TV just isn’t as high quality as higher-end models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.