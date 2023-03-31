The worst thing to see when browsing the internet is the dreaded “no connection” screen or the buffering icon on a streaming service. You might have a super-fast connection package, but if your wireless router can’t keep up, you will encounter errors.

The best solution for intermittent internet and Wi-Fi dead zones is to get a router that incorporates the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology. There are several brands and models to choose from, and you should also consider the size of your home.

In this article: TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router, Asus AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router and TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

What makes a router speedy?

Technology rarely remains stagnant — manufacturers constantly push it to provide you with faster experiences, better capabilities and more features. Like other connectivity accessories, wireless routers have undergone significant changes over the last few years.

The most important advancement in home internet connections is Wi-Fi 6. This next generation of how you connect to the web is more than just a speed boost. It is one of the biggest overhauls the technology has seen in decades.

For the everyday user, this means connecting to speeds of up to 9.6 gigabits per second, which is 6.1 gigabits faster than the previous Wi-Fi 5 technology. Your chance of reaching those speeds with a consumer-grade internet package is remote, though, as the average download speed in the U.S. is only 72 megabits per second.

It’s more than a speed upgrade

Under the hood of Wi-Fi 6 are also all sorts of built-in cyber security and networking upgrades. It lets you connect more devices to a single router with an internal processor working hard to distribute the signal where needed most effectively.

Also regularly found in Wi-Fi 6 routers are a pair of features that let routers transmit to several devices at once. Multiuser, multiple-input, multiple-output technology allows them to communicate with up to eight devices at a time, while orthogonal frequency-division multiple access lets one transmission deliver data to multiple devices simultaneously.

Best speedy Wi-Fi 6 routers

TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX21)

This dual-band router is perfect if you want faster internet connections. The 2.4-gigahertz and 5-gigahertz bands let you free up bandwidth by splitting the signals to a single router. You can get up to 1,200 Mbps on the 5-gigahertz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4-gigahertz band.

Sold by Amazon

Asus AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RT-AX1800S)

This router has four gigabit ports, letting you connect wired devices directly to the router for stable connections. For Wi-Fi, it has dual-band signals to prevent the spectrum from clogging up with too many devices. It has built-in AiProtection against cyberattacks and parental controls to limit access to certain websites.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

A Wi-Fi mesh system eliminates the need for Wi-Fi extenders or signal boosters by using separate access points throughout your home. This system covers 5,800 square feet and connects up to 150 devices simultaneously. Each Deco X20 has two gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections and works with all internet service providers.

Sold by Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router

The Nighthawk is one of the most powerful routers and is especially popular for online video game players. It covers up to 2,500 square feet and can easily handle up to 25 devices. It has four gigabit ports and comes with a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor for protection against cyberattacks. Most internet service providers support access through cable, satellite, fiber and DSL.

Sold by Amazon

TP-Link AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (Archer GX90)

This futuristic router looks scary enough to banish slow internet speeds forever. It has eight powerful antennas to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones and operates on three bands. In addition to the 2.4-gigahertz and 5-gigahertz bands, it has a 4.8-gigabits per second Game Band used exclusively for optimizing gaming streams and content.

Sold by Amazon

Asus AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86U)

This router gives you internet speeds of up to 5,700 Mbps on a dual-band spectrum. It has several high-speed Ethernet ports, a few USB ports and a dedicated gaming port for computers and consoles. The built-in AiMesh system ensures that your entire house is covered with ultra-fast internet with no dead zones.

Sold by Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Nighthawks are powerful routers, but this Whole Home Mesh system takes that to a new level. Instead of one router to cover your home, the individual mesh nodes amplify and extend the Wi-Fi 6 signal to cover up to 3,000 square feet. You can connect up to 25 devices at the same time, making it perfect for simultaneously connecting game consoles, smart TVs, mobile phones and streaming players.

Sold by Amazon

Asus Republic of Gamers Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router (GT-AXE11000)

Purpose-built for video games, this router features eight powerful antennas to push the Wi-Fi 6 connection over a wide area. It’s a tri-band router that supports the regular 2.4-gigahertz and 5-gigahertz signals in addition to the 6-gigahertz spectrum. It uses a quad-core central processing unit and cooling system to perform at its best.

Sold by Amazon

D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400

This router can easily cover your entire house with superfast Wi-Fi 6 internet, letting you connect many devices at the same time. It supports up to six simultaneous content streams, so everybody in the house can watch their favorite content in 4K. It features dual-band connections and has multiple Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Sold by Amazon

Dynalink Wi-Fi 6 AX3600 Router

This router offers a maximum speed of 3.6 gigabits per second and lets you stream 4K content to eight devices. However, for regular browsing or video games, you can connect up to 200 devices in an area that spans up to 4,800 square feet. It uses a Qualcomm 2.2-gigahertz Quad-Core processor to ensure all connections run smoothly and is compatible with voice controls through virtual assistants.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.