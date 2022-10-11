Deals so nice they’re doing it twice. This is Amazon’s second two-day sale event of the year.

For the first time, Amazon is celebrating its Prime members twice in one year. In July, we had Prime Day. Today, we have the Prime Early Access Sale. This two-day event has everything you love from Prime Day, only it is happening just before the holidays. You can take advantage of the deep discounts for gifts, such as the Taco vs Burrito Card Game and the Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera, as well as items for yourself, like a Samsung Frame Series HD TV and an iRobot Roomba s9-Plus.

There are so many great deals available that we created a comprehensive list to help make it easier to find what you are looking for. The list contains seven categories: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

The Prime Early Access Sale is one of Amazon’s biggest sales of the year, so the availability of these recommendations are always subject to change. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times throughout the event.

Updated: October 11, 4:30 a.m. PT

Samsung cordless stick vacuums and other trending deals

Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: 20% off

This bagless Hoover vacuum is lightweight and adaptable, and it features a HEPA filter. It is a powerful upright that is suitable for carpet and hard floors.

Hisense Soundbar: 47% off

High-definition TVs offer a spectacular viewing experience, but not all of them offer a great listening experience. To get the best audio, you need external speakers. The Hisense Soundbar is an all-in-one sound system that delivers crisp dialogue nestled within rich, immersive audio.

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker: 40% off

If you have a wandering pet, you would benefit from a device that keeps track of their location. The Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker does exactly that. This small tracker attaches to your dog’s collar and lets you find them simply by looking at your phone.

TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV: 43% off

If you love movies, sports and TV shows, it’s important for your TV to deliver. This smart TV is an HD option that gives you vivid, true-to-life colors and access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services.

Classic UNO Card Game: 43% off

Whether you are looking for a fun party game or something to play with the kids, Uno is a great option. It is simple to learn, accommodates a range of players and is fast-paced, so it sustains interest and engages all participants.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum: 40% off

This cordless stick vacuum is perfect for hardwood, tile, and rugs and has a powerful 150 AW suction. It has a five-layer filtration system, and the battery lasts 40 minutes.

Other top trending deals

Amazon Echo Dots and other tech and electronics deals

Echo Show 15: 32% off

It’s a Prime Day event. That means Amazon products will be featured and heavily discounted. The Echo Show 15 is affordable, versatile and compatible with a wide range of smart devices. It is also a top-selling item that has satisfied customers for years.

2021 Apple iPad Mini: 20% off

Tablets are essential, and the 2021 Apple iPad Mini is a top-selling favorite. It is packed with features and runs on the latest iOS, so you can immediately take advantage of all that Apple has to offer.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS: 50% off

Earbuds that have active noise cancellation are actually safer for your ears because you don’t have to turn the volume up so high to hear. These JBL earbuds are water-resistant and come with several ear tips so you can customize the fit to your liking.

Apple Watch Series 6: 20% off

The Apple Watch has become so important that some doctors actually advise purchasing one to monitor your health. The Apple Watch Series 6 has all the expected fitness features, plus you can use it to stay connected at a glance when your phone is in your pocket.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 80% off

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a remarkable device that can stream music or serve as the hub or your smart home. Best of all, it costs a fraction of what other brands charge for their smart speakers. It’s a reliable option that delivers a great value.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: 58% off

Let your kids enjoy the thrill of a virtual assistant with a specially-made Kids version. It helps children learn as they ask questions, set alarms and get help with their homework.

Other top tech deals

Kate Spade shoulder bags and other apparel and accessories deals

Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag: 23% off

When you have personal items to bring with you, you want to do it in style. This Kate Spade tote bag is as fashionable as it is functional. It is roomy and features a relaxed style that complements a wide variety of outfits.

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket: 40% off

â€œTop Gun: Maverickâ€ has created a renewed interest in rugged fashion. This Leviâ€™s jacket is a popular option that gives your style a pleasant swagger. It is a mood all by itself.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Faxon Low Sneaker: 30% off

The best footwear not only looks good, but it is comfortable and supportive. Men’s sneakers are perfect casual wear that have a thick midsole cushioning yet are lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Lock and Love Women’s High-Waist Maxi Skirt: 25% off

According to New York Fashion Week, long dresses are in this season. This maxi skirt is trendy and stylish with a silhouette that is flattering for nearly any body type, and the breathable fabric increases the comfort.

Milumia Women’s Open-Front Blazer: 24% off

The right blazer can upgrade nearly any outfit to create a chic fashion statement. This open-front blazer is a versatile garment that is comfortable, elegant and made to last.

Other top apparel deals

Ninja Air fryers and other home and kitchen deals

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: 35% off

Unfortunately, food that satisfies the soul isn’t always the healthiest option. However, with the Ninja air fryer, you can eliminate some of the guilt because it can cook your food to a crispy perfection without using any additional oil.

Philips Stainless Sparkling Water: 21% off

If you like soda, you’ll love having the ability to make any flavor on demand. This machine gives you complete control of your soda making experience, allowing you to carbonate water to your desired level of fizz and flavor it with anything you like, from fruits to syrups.

Pro Breeze Dehumidifier: 40% off

For you and your home to be healthy, you need to control the humidity. A dehumidifier is the perfect solution for managing the moisture in your house. This model features an automatic shut-off and offers whisper-quiet operation for bedroom use.

Keurig K- Slim Single Serve: 32% off

Most of us have a hard time getting started without a little push.This single-serve Keurig lets you quickly brew your morning cup just the way you like it, so you can start your day with an invigorating boost.

Luxe Bidet Neo 185: 64% off

It’s not pleasant to think about, but how clean do you think you get without water? The Luxe bidet can be installed with a minimum of tools in just a few minutes. In return, you feel an uplifting freshness that stays with you throughout your day.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: 24% off

If you want convenience in the kitchen, an Instant Pot is the way to go. It can cook nearly any dish at the touch of a button. It is dependable, easy to clean and comes with an abundance of recipes to get you started.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer: 32% off

Bake to your heart’s content with this KitchenAid stand mixer. At a 32% discount, it comes with the Flex Edge beater and has a 3.5-quart capacity.

Other top deals in home and kitchen

This sharp and stylish table runner is great for fall decor. It was $17.99, but is on sale for just $6.99.

If you’ve got a lot of jewelry, this elegant case with 12 grids and slots will keep everything safe and organized. It is just $7.69 (was $26.99).

You can learn about dolphins and porpoises for just $19.19 (was $24.99) with this educational wall art.

A Sous Vide is a precision appliance that cooks your food to perfection. This model is available for 30% off.

You can have a cleaner, healthier home for 57% off with this Bissell Professional Air Purifier.

Kitchenaidâ€™s Artisan mixer is available at this Early Access Sale for 32% off.

If you love soda, this comprehensive starter set is available for 38% off.

Toshiba makes quality appliances. For 33% off, you can get this countertop microwave.

If youâ€™re having a baby, itâ€™s really good timing. This bassinet is 23% off.

The right bookshelf can be a welcome focal point to your decor. This handsome offering is available for 30% off.

Make tasty jerky, dog treats or yogurt with the Cosori Food Dehydrator. Itâ€™s a great deal at 23% off.

Stanley pressure washers and other lawn and garden deals

Stanley Portable Electric Pressure Washer: 22% off

Outdoor cleaning is a heavy-duty task that requires a heavy-duty piece of equipment. This pressure washer has sufficient pressure and flow rate to handle the patio, deck, siding, driveway and more. No more elbow grease. Just turn it on, and wash away even the most stubborn grime.

Greenworks 40-volt 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower: 27% off

The Greenworks electric lawn mower is a reliable lawn mower that has the deck size and power you need to cut the lawn of a small to midsize property. The 2-in-1 adaptability lets you bag or mulch clippings. It features an easy start and is currently on sale at a substantial discount.

Orbit B-hyve Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler Controller: 22% off

Automating your sprinkler system is not only healthier for your grass, it can save you money too. The Orbit is a versatile tool that provides just the right amount of water for your lawn and garden.

Worx 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer: 22% off

The Worx is a rugged 2-in-1 string trimmer that can also function as an edger. It is lightweight, is easy to start and features an ergonomic grip for comfort.

Black and Decker Electric Leaf Blower: 34% off

The fall foliage is beautiful, but only when it is still in the trees. Once it falls to the ground, it can suffocate your lawn. The Black and Decker is a heavy-duty model that can help you clean up your yard in a fraction of the time it takes to rake. It is also useful for clearing walkways, patios and driveways of debris and grass clippings.

Suyncll 2.3GPM Electric Power Washer

Keep your yard or vehicles in the best shape with the Suyncll pressure washer. Itâ€™s now at 45% discount and comes with a 20-foot high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord.

Other top lawn and garden deals

URBNFit exercise balls and other sports and fitness equipment deals

URBNFit Exercise BalL (26 inches): 42% off

Unstable base training takes an exercise that focuses on one set of muscle groups and expands it to involve a whole lot more. This exercise ball is a burst-proof balance ball that has a textured surface and a rugged build, so you can work out with confidence.

Schwinn Fitness IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike: 24% off

Whether for rehab or part of your regular workout routine, an exercise bike is an excellent fitness tool. The Schwinn bike operates smoothly and offers several levels of resistance, so you can customize the intensity of each and every workout.

CAP Barbell Pair of Push Up Bars: 41% off

Push-ups are great for the upper body, but they can be hard on the wrists. These push up bars let you work out while keeping your wrists straight to reduce strain, so you can get the most out of the exercise.

Niceday Elliptical Machine: 20% off

If you like to run but the impact doesn’t agree with your joints, an elliptical machine is the way to go. This elliptical machine is a smooth-gliding exercise tool with a variety of resistances to help you burn calories and tone muscle.

Theragun Elite: 25% off

After your workout, it is important to keep your blood flowing to provide oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. The Theragun is a portable personal massager that delivers deep relief to aching muscles. It comes with several massage heads and has varying degrees of intensity, which means you can customize relief.

Other top deals in this space

Oral-B electric toothbrushes and other health and beauty deals

Oral-B Genius X Limited: 50% off

If you struggle with cavities, a manual toothbrush might not be the best tool for you. The Oral-B can give your teeth that just-returned-from-the-dentist clean in your own home. It is tough on plaque but gentle on enamel.

InfnitiPro by Conair: 40% off

Not everyone is blessed with obedient hair. A flat iron can help tame unruly locks to give you a smooth, put-together look, turning your bad hair day into a best hair day.

Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen: 20% off

The UV rays from the sun are not good for your baby. You need to keep those rays from penetrating and damaging your infant’s skin. This sunscreen not only offers broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays, it also nourishes skin to keep it extra healthy.

Conair 1875 Watt Full Size Pro Hair Dryer: 34% off

A high-quality hair dryer is a beauty essential. The Conair hair dryer is lightweight, balanced and delivers the heat. This model can help you get that fresh-from-the-salon blowout look.

Philips Norelco Rechargeable Electric Shaver: 25% off

Most men need to shave daily. The Philips razor is gentle on your skin yet delivers a close shave with the precision needed to look your best every day.

Other top deals in health and beauty

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

