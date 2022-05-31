Which Nikon digital cameras are best?

Nikon’s earned its place in the modern digital camera market, but with so many options to choose from, exactly which Nikon camera to buy can still be a little daunting. Those getting their first digital cameras will likely notice how much better they can be than phone cameras, though others who aren’t beginners may need to be a little pickier to fulfill their needs.

This Nikon D780 Digital Camera DSLR Bundle is a great pick, featuring a Nikon D780 body with lenses and everything else you need to start shooting.

What to know before you buy a Nikon digital camera

Different types of Nikon digital cameras

Nikon DSLR cameras are the ones that are primarily worth checking out, though not every Nikon digital camera is a DSLR. You can also find Nikon cameras that feature point-and-shoot configurations if you’re looking for something smaller and more portable than the average DSLR. Still, mirrorless and DSLR digital cameras tend to produce the best pictures and will still vary marginally from model to model.

Nikon sensor formats

Most Nikon cameras feature one of two sensor formats, including DX sensors and FX sensors, the latter of which is sometimes known as a full-format sensor. While the DX sensor is slightly smaller than the FX format at 24mm by 16mm, FX sensors offer a 35mm format. In addition, you can find lenses that work with Nikon’s DX sensors or others for FX sensors called “non-DX” lenses. Ultimately, the camera’s sensor will determine how much detail is included in a photo, and while the FX sensors may be preferable, both configurations will produce impressive and crisp photography.

Resolution

Camera resolution is another factor worth considering, since it determines how many pixels a given sensor can capture. Cameras measure and advertise their resolutions using the megapixel unit, and most Nikon DSLRs will range from 16 to 35 megapixels of resolution, with some cheaper models offering even less.

What to look for in a quality Nikon digital camera

Strong sensor

Ultimately, a camera’s sensor will be one of the main things determining its photo-taking capabilities. While Nikon’s FX, or full-format, and DX sensors both produce super-clear, detailed images, those looking for an upgrade pick may want to consider getting a camera model with the full-format configuration, while beginners may be able to make either of them work just fine.

Nikon digital camera bundle

Many digital cameras can be purchased in bundles, which often offer a wide range of accessories for the user. While some cameras can be purchased with just the body, others will often include a lens, while larger bundles can include things like flash components, camera bags, battery chargers, tripods, extra SD cards and more.

Preferred lens type

Depending on what kind of photography or videography you’ll be shooting, you may consider whether you simply want a standard lens like an 18-55mm, or something that can focus even further like a 24-120mm lens, or something else entirely.

How much you can expect to spend on Nikon digital cameras

Nikon digital cameras can tend to span a wide range of price points, though their DSLRs are not necessarily cheap. You can find cheap Nikon digital cameras for as low as $300-$750, while higher-tier models may cost closer to $750-$2,000, with many professional-level models costing over $2,000.

Nikon digital camera FAQ

Are Nikon digital cameras better than other camera brands?

A. Nikon digital cameras aren’t necessarily better than other camera brands, and like most brands, the company has a wide range of products at varying price points and quality levels. Luckily, that means it’s hard to go wrong with whatever camera you end up with, but preferred camera brands are also fairly subjective and are up to the user.

Where are Nikon digital cameras made?

A. Nikon is a Japanese company, and most of its higher-quality cameras are made at a factory in Sendai, Japan. A number of other Nikon models are also manufactured in Ayuthaya, Thailand.

What are the best Nikon digital cameras to buy?

Top Nikon digital camera

Nikon D780 Digital Camera with AF-S 24-120mm VR Lens Bundle and Accessory Kit

What you need to know: This Nikon D780 bundle is perfect for those in need of a professional-level camera, and it comes with a lens as well as a handful of handy accessories.

What you’ll love: This full-frame camera comes with an AF-S sensor and a 24-120mm lens that’s perfect for delicate shooting. Nikon’s D780 also includes a 51-point AF system that makes focusing simple in nearly any light or setting.

What you should consider: Many users found this camera model too expensive and decided to buy something else.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nikon digital camera for the money

Nikon D3500 Digital Camera with AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Bundle and Accessory Kit

What you need to know: For those on a budget, this Nikon D3500 is an excellent deal with an impressive value, featuring a 24.2-megapixel resolution and a robust AF-P DX sensor.

What you’ll love: Along with coming at a reasonable price point, this D3500 model bundle comes with two 32 GB SD cards, a tripod, a flash unit, an 18-55mm lens and a camera bag, among other items. Purchase also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: This camera doesn’t shoot video footage, despite its supremely-fair price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nikon D5600 Digital Camera with AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens Bundle and Accessory Kit

What you need to know: The Nikon D5300 offers a fairly-affordable camera option, and this bundle includes an 18-55mm VR lens along with two SD cards and a few other accessories.

What you’ll love: This camera features a 24.2-megapixel resolution with a DX CMOS sensor, as well as wireless photo sharing and video recording. In this bundle, you’ll also receive a camera bag, a battery charger, a tripod, a flash unit, two 32 GB SD cards and a number of other useful items.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like how the video recording turned out on this unit, despite being 1080p.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

