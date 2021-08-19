The best kids’ sleeping bag

Consider getting a ground air mat or air mattress for under your child’s sleeping bag if they’re going to be camping. Sleeping on the hard ground, even in a cushy sleeping bag, can be uncomfortable.

Which kids’ sleeping bag is best?

Few things are more fun for kids than a slumber party or a camping trip. Whether they’re under a roof or under the stars, every kid deserves a comfortable sleeping bag to use when the occasion arises.

Kids’ sleeping bags may be rectangular or mummy-style, and they vary in their warmth, materials, and other features.

If it’s time to get your little one a new sleeping bag, continue reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few favorites at the end. Our top pick, the BuddyBagz Sleeping Bag and Travel Kit For Kids will keep your little one feeling safe, warm, and happy all night long.

Considerations when choosing a kids’ sleeping bag

Shape

Kids’ sleeping bags come in a few different shapes. Although some have pretty nontraditional shapes, the two most common are standard rectangle bags and what are called “mummy bags.”

Rectangular sleeping bags are spacious and comfortable. When unzipped, they fold out to a square flat shape and can function as a comforter. The roomier design can make these bags slightly less warm in colder climates.

Mummy bags fit more snugly against your child’s body, with a wide shoulder area that tapers to a narrower shape at the feet. These bags are warmer than rectangular models because they fit tightly next to your little one’s skin. Some kids, however, don’t like how restrictive mummy bags feel.

Warmth

Most kids’ sleeping bags will display a warmth rating somewhere on the label. They’re usually rated by the minimum temperature that the bag is recommended to sustain. These ratings aren’t the most useful because everyone feels cold at different temperatures. They are, however, a decent way to compare one bag to another.

Length

Know your child’s height before choosing a new sleeping bag for them. There should be at least 2 to 9 extra inches at the bottom in order for the sleeping bag to be comfortable for your child.

Material

Kids’ sleeping bags are made from a few different materials. Bag exteriors are often made from ripstop nylon, which is durable and warm. Others have dry loft exteriors, which are water-resistant and also relatively rugged. Interior linings are usually made from either polyester or nylon. Nylon liners are shiny and not very comfortable against the skin. Some liners are made from cotton, though this material traps moisture, which can be uncomfortable.

Features of a great kids’ sleeping bag

Shoulder baffle

A shoulder baffle is a shoulder-height drawstring that helps to conserve your child’s body heat. They’re sometimes included with kids’ mummy bags.

Baffle stitching

Baffle stitching is a layer of vertical or horizontal stitching that is intended to keep the bag’s filling from clumping. This keeps the bag consistently warm throughout, rather than having a few small “cold spots.”

Hood

Kids’ sleeping bags that have hoods help your child stay warm by keeping all of the body heat, including that from the head, from escaping the bag. Hoods can be found on both rectangular and mummy bags.

How much you can expect to spend on a sleeping bag for kids

Most kids’ sleeping bags cost between $10-$60. For $10, kids’ sleeping bags are primarily rectangular designs, only for indoor use. If you spend $40 for a sleeping bag, you can get either a rectangular or mummy bag for indoor or outdoor use. For around $60, kids’ sleeping bags are premium bags with the warmest filling and shoulder baffles.

Kids’ sleeping bag FAQ

Q. What’s the best way to store a kids’ sleeping bag?

A. Most kids’ sleeping bags come with their own storage bag. You should store the sleeping bag in the driest place possible, away from sunlight. Moisture can cause mildew and mold if left for a long time. Don’t pack the sleeping bag too tightly, or it will lose loft.

Q. Do kids’ sleeping bags come with interesting and silly designs?

A. Yes. If you want your kids to enjoy looking at their sleeping bag, you can easily find one with animals, monsters, or other whimsical designs on the inside and outside.

Kids’ sleeping bags we recommend

Best of the best kids’ sleeping bag

BuddyBagz’ Sleeping Bag & Travel Kit For Kids

Our take: More than just a sleeping bag — it’s an entire overnight kit.

What we like: Included night light, pillow, and stuffed friend for your child. It’s 62 inches long, so it’s big enough for larger kids.

What we dislike: Not warm enough for camping. Best for indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck kids’ sleeping bag

Wenzel’s Moose Boys/Girls 40º Sleeping Bag

Our take: Thick and comfy enough for almost any sleeping situation.

What we like: Has nonallergenic fill material. Comes in blue or pink. Double-sided zipper makes “self-zipping” easy for kids.

What we dislike: Some users reported difficulty with the zipper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kids’ sleeping bag worth checking out

Teton Sports’ Celsius Junior Kids Sleeping Bag

Our take: Lightweight and comfortable option with a stylish finish.

What we like: Fits over the top of the head for extra warmth. Machine washable. Durable construction.

What we dislike: Some felt the lining was too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

