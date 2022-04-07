Which folding mattresses are best?

Everyone wants to provide their guests with a comfortable place to sleep. If you don’t have a dedicated guest room in your home complete with a traditional bed, the normal go-to choice is an air mattress.

Rather than just accepting that your guests are most likely going to toss and turn all night long while trying to sleep on an unsupportive surface, consider providing them with a folding mattress instead. Models like the Inofia Tri-fold Mattress are made from high-quality memory foam that offers a comfortable night’s sleep.

What to know before you buy a folding mattress

Comfort

Just like when purchasing any other type of mattress, comfort should be a top priority when picking a folding mattress. There are several factors that affect comfort, but none are more important than the materials.

Polyurethane foam , or poly-foam, is popular because it is affordable and lightweight. However, it isn’t very dense, which means it isn’t that supportive and can lose its loft quickly. Poly-foam models may be suitable for young teens, kids and periodic use by adults. They aren’t ideal as a daily sleeper for adults.

Configurations

One of the great things about folding mattresses is how versatile they are. Most have a three-piece design that allows you to prop up certain sections if you want to turn them into a lounger for relaxing and reading a book or watching TV. There are also four-section models that can be configured like a couch or chair with back support.

Trial period

It can be difficult to truly tell how comfortable a mattress is until you have slept on it for at least a couple of weeks or longer. This is because they have a break-in period where they will soften and conform to your body. For that reason, some manufacturers allow for an in-home trial period during which you can return it if you aren’t satisfied. For some folding mattresses, this in-home trial period may be as much as 100 days.

Features to look for in a quality folding mattress

Size

When it comes to size, you want to balance the storage and portability needs you have with the space needs of the sleeper. Folding mattresses are available in single sizes all the way up to king.

Thickness

Thicker mattresses feel more plush and are more akin to sleeping on a traditional bed. It is also less likely you’ll feel the ground through them. That said, the thicker they are, the heavier they will be and the more storage space they will require. Most folding mattresses are between 4 to 6 inches thick.

Gel-infused

One of the downsides of memory foam is that it tends to trap heat, which can make sleeping on it hot, especially in warm climates. If you live in one, or you just generally tend to sleep hot, consider purchasing a folding mattress with gel-infused memory foam. These are designed to draw heat away from the body to help you stay cooler throughout the night.

Certifications

Folding mattresses may carry certain certifications that show they are free from harmful chemicals or have low emissions. The most common of these is CertiPUR-US, which means the foam is made without ozone-depleting substances and banned flame retardants. It also indicates that it has low VOC emissions, so it won’t affect indoor air quality. You can also find folding mattresses that are organic or OEKO-TEX-certified.

Removable cover

For easy maintenance, it is best to purchase a foldable mattress with a removable cover. Ideally, this cover should be machine-washable and made from a durable, soft and breathable material, such as bamboo or cotton.

Storage case

Most people use folding mattresses for guests or on the road. This means you’ll likely be storing them between uses and moving them around often. To make this more convenient and to help keep them in good condition, it can be a smart idea to choose a model that comes with a storage case. It is even better if that storage case has a handle for easy transport.

How much you can expect to spend on a folding mattress

Depending on the size, materials and overall build quality, most folding mattresses cost between $50-$350

Folding mattress FAQ

Are foldable mattresses really more comfortable than air mattresses?

A. Most people find folding mattresses to be plusher and more supportive than air mattresses. They also won’t lose air throughout the night, which is a common issue with most air mattresses. However, when it comes to portability and compact storage, air mattresses are the clear winner.

How long do foldable mattresses last?

A. How long a foldable mattress lasts depends on the type of foam and how often it is used. High-quality memory foam models can last for several years — even when used as a daily sleeper. Conversely, poly-foam models may only last a year or so before they begin to lose their loft.

What is the best folding mattress to buy?

Top folding mattress

Inofia Memory Foam Tri-fold Mattress

What you need to know: Available in several sizes and two thicknesses, there is an Inofia Tri-fold perfect for every need.

What you’ll love: It features a super-soft and breathable bamboo cover, and it is made with two types of foam for the perfect balance of support and comfort.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a storage case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top folding mattress for the money

Thera Health Folding Mattress

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a small, space-saving folding mattress that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, this Thera Health model is the way to go.

What you’ll love: The cover is easy to remove and machine-washable. Plus, the mattress comes with a case that features a handle for convenient storage and transport.

What you should consider: It can be too narrow for some sleepers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Milliard Tri-fold Foam Folding Mattress

What you need to know: A versatile option that can be set up as either a mattress or a couch, the Milliard Tri-fold is great for both sleeping and lounging around.

What you’ll love: Its foam is dense enough to be supportive but not so dense that the mattress is overly heavy and difficult to move around.

What you should consider: Its polyester cover is very durable but can be too warm for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

