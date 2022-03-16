Which bed skirts are best?

A bed skirt is probably the last thing on your mind when buying a bed. While a mattress, pillows and sheets should definitely be your first priority, don’t forget about the humble bed skirt. The right bed skirt ties the entire look of your bed together. It also serves the practical purpose of preventing dust from accumulating underneath your bed.

The perfect bed skirt looks great and is easy to take on and off. Our top pick, the Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt, earned high marks for its softness, appearance and simple maintenance.

What to know before you buy a bed skirt

Fabric

The most common fabric used in bed skirts is polyester. Unlike other bedding, the softness of your bed skirt doesn’t matter. The biggest consideration is the weight of the material. Bed skirts are measured in grams per square meter. This measurement has nothing to do with thread count, which measures how tightly woven a fabric is.

A higher GSM translates to a heavier bed skirt that will stand up to the wear and tear of regular use. It’s an especially good idea to look for a bed skirt with a high GSM if you have pets or kids that like to sleep on or play around your bed.

Size and drop length

Bed skirts come in all of the standard mattress sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Standard drop lengths for bed skirts of all sizes range from 14 to 16 inches. If your bed is higher up off the floor, look for models with extra drop. While the difference between 14 and 16 inches may not sound like much, it’s important to measure. You don’t want your bed skirt to fan out on the floor. You might step on it by accident, and it’ll become a nightmare to keep clean.

Attachment method

Bed skirts attach one of two ways. The first option is Velcro or elastic that easily attaches and detaches from the bottom of your mattress. The second option is a full bed skirt that requires you to lift your entire mattress and place it underneath like a sheet.

The first option is simpler, but if the Velcro or elastic are cheap, it can lead to a constantly askew bed skirt. This might be a problem if you’ve got pets, kids or storage boxes underneath the bed. The second option is more secure, but lifting up your entire mattress is a cumbersome two-person job.

What to look for in a quality bed skirt

Color

A bed skirt in a vibrant color is a fun and easy way to add a touch of personality to your bed. You’ll find bed skirts in unexpected colors like lavender, bright green or dusty rose. If you prefer something more traditional, there are plenty of options available in white, off-white, black and navy.

Keep in mind that a light-colored bed skirt may show obvious signs of wear or dust, while pet hair is more visible on a dark-colored bed skirt. For these reasons, consider a bed skirt that attaches via Velcro or elastic for easy cleaning.

Design

Bed skirts are also called dust ruffles because they prevent dust from building up underneath your bed. If your bed is low to the ground and difficult to vacuum or sweep under, a bed skirt can be an important addition.

Modern bed skirts are more streamlined and don’t have ruffles or embroidery. They’re just a practical piece of fabric. However, any design will get the job done.

Ease of cleaning

Polyester bed skirts are machine-washable. If your bed skirt is made of any other fabric, consult manufacturer instructions for best cleaning practices. For bed skirts of all materials, check to make sure it’s OK for it to go in the dryer. A dryer might warp the elastic on a bed skirt.

Bed skirts wrinkle easily, even models that claim to be wrinkle-resistant. Some users won’t care, but if you’re bothered by wrinkles, consider a nonpleated bed skirt. They’re a lot less time-consuming to iron.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed skirt

Prices are based on size and the quality of materials. Basic low-end bed skirts can be found for $5-$15. Midrange bed skirts made of better fabric will cost between $15-$30. High-end bed skirts with premium textiles, designer names or custom embroidery often surpass $100.

Bed skirt FAQ

Can I get a bed skirt that’s an exact match to my sheets?

A. You can if you buy your bed skirt as part of a set. Some bedding sets will include a bed skirt in addition to items like sheets, pillow cases and duvet covers. Additionally, look for bed-in-a-bag sets intended for brand-new mattress buyers. They often include a bed skirt.

Is a bed skirt absolutely necessary?

A. No. Some sleepers prefer the utilitarian look of an exposed bedframe and/or boxspring. Users with storage under their bed may actually prefer not having a bed skirt in order to have easier access to boxes and items. While bed skirts are technically nonessential, they really are helpful at preventing dust, and they do look nice. Ultimately, the choice is up to you.

What’s the best bed skirt to buy?

Top bed skirt

Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This bed skirt fits in perfectly with modern decor, and it gets the job done without any ruffles or fuss.

What you’ll love: It is made of 40% rayon derived from bamboo and 60% microfiber. It has a 15-inch drop and is available in seven different colors.

What you should consider: Despite claiming to be wrinkle-free, many buyers say it wrinkles easily and requires ironing after cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed skirt for the money

Meila Wraparound Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This terrific budget option scores extra points for being easy to take on and off.

What you’ll love: This bed skirt is 100% polyester and features a classic ruffled design. It is available in three different drop lengths and a dozen color options.

What you should consider: Some users say the bed skirt shifts easily and requires safety pins to stay in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nestl Pleated Bed Skirt

What you need to know: With 40 different color options, this is the most versatile bed skirt on the market.

What you’ll love: This simplistic design is made with a double-brushed microfiber material, and it has a 14-inch drop.

What you should consider: A few reviews say the fabric is on the thinner side and tears easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

