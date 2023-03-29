The best soft bath mats for your bathroom

Every bathroom needs a bath mat. Mats not only provide a soft, dry surface for your feet to land after a shower or bath, but they also keep you from slipping while your feet are wet. You can also place bath mats by the sink as a cozy place for your toes to sink into while you do your morning or nightly routine.

The material of a bath mat largely determines its softness. Chenille, microfiber and memory foam offer the plushiest surfaces. You also want a bath mat that’s absorbent, has a nonslip backing and is easy to clean.

In this article: Yimobra Plush Bath Mat, H.Versailtex Chenille Striped Bath Rug and Walensee Shaggy Bath Mat.

Soft bath mat materials

While you can find stylish bath mats in bamboo or teak, these woods don’t offer any cushion for your bare feet. Fabric and foam offer your feet softness and warmth from cold, hard bathroom floors.

Cotton: Cotton is a natural fiber that is soft, absorbent, durable and easy to wash. Its downside is that it’s slow to dry, so it can develop mildew in poorly ventilated bathrooms.

Chenille: Chenille has fuzzy fibers that offer a soft, chunky texture. It's absorbent and plush. Most chenille bath mats are made from microfiber; cotton chenille is less common.

Microfiber: An inexpensive polyester, microfiber absorbs water well and dries quickly. While they're machine-washable, flimsy microfiber mats can degrade with repeated washings, unlike cotton mats.

Memory foam: For ergonomic support and cushion, a memory foam bath mat shows your footprints, then rises back up for a walking-on-clouds sensation. They are typically machine-washable and have a velvety microfiber top layer.

Size

Before buying a bath mat, consider where it will be placed in your bathroom. You may need a different length to fit the area by the tub than the floor space in front of the sink. The standard size for bath mats is 20 inches by 30 inches. Larger and smaller mats are available, as well as runner styles designed to extend the length of a double sink or bathtub.

Shape

The standard shape for a bath mat is rectangular. Some have rounded corners. You can also find square, round and oval mats. While the shape is primarily a stylistic choice, also consider the floor space you’ll be placing the mat, since one shape may fit better than another.

Best bath mats

Yimobra Plush Bath Mat

This super soft bath mat features high piles over an inch tall that your feet will luxuriously sink into. A good value, it’s well-made and the backing is sturdy. It withstands multiple washes in the machine.

Sold by Amazon

H.Versailtex Chenille Striped Bath Rug

This cushy bath mat is soft and absorbent. Its extra-thick chenille microfiber cushions your feet when you step out of the shower. This machine-washable rug stays put, lined with a slip-resistant backing that grips the floor. It comes in 16 colors and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Walensee Shaggy Bath Mat

This shag rug bath mat is a great value. It comes in 30 colors, so you’ll be sure to find one that suits your bathroom decor. The high-pile polyester fibers keep your feet warm and cozy, while quickly absorbing water so it never feels soaked.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Grip Memory Foam Bath Rug

This thick memory foam bath mat contours to the shape of your feet for ultimate support and cushion. The memory foam bounces back and absorbs water, keeping the velvet top surface dry and bead-free. This mat feels soft and thick underfoot.

Sold by Amazon

Dexi Bathroom Mat

This shaggy microfiber bath mat has a nice rounded appearance and is soft under bare feet. The deep plush pile stays fluffy after machine-washing. The nonslip rubber backing stays put, even on slippery tiles.

Sold by Amazon

Room Essentials Chunky Chenille Memory Foam Bath Rug

This charming chenille bath mat features a memory foam core. It provides a lot of cushioning and dries quickly. The chunky chenille is soft and can be vacuumed between machine washes.

Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat

This nubby chenille rug is exquisitely soft and ultra-absorbent. Its texture is stylish and the mat comes in 43 vibrant colors. The microfiber dries quickly and the rubber backing powerfully grips your floor.

Sold by Amazon

Welhome Turkish Cotton Bath Mat

This thick bath mat is made from Turkish cotton, a luxury fiber known for its softness and absorbency. Even though it doesn’t have a rubber backing, the mat stays put and is reversible. It gives your feet a spa-like treat to step onto and is cushy.

Sold by Amazon

Arotive Microfiber Bath Rug

Available in beautiful ombre patterns, this mat looks as good on your bathroom floor as it feels to sink your toes into. The plush microfiber shag doesn’t shed and the high pile is soft and absorbent.

Sold by Amazon

Yimobra Premium Bathroom Rug

This fluffy bath mat is so thick and shaggy, you’ll be tempted to buy one for your bedroom, too. The colors offered are vibrant. It’s soft and well-padded, with nonslip backing.

Sold by Amazon

