Which Maybelline lipsticks are best?

Changing up your lipstick can transform your look, so have plenty of fun with the various shades and finishes. Maybelline lipsticks are some of the best to experiment with because they’re available in such a wide color range and boast affordable price tags.

Maybelline lipsticks are available in several formulas, so you can choose from options that feel more comfortable or last longer. Maybelline’s formulas come in nearly every traditional lipstick shade, too. If you’re looking for a long-wearing lipstick that delivers intense pigmentation, Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is a great option.

What to know before you buy a Maybelline lipstick

Formula

Traditional bullet lipsticks are what you probably think of when you talk about lipstick. They come in twist-up tubes and feature solid bullets of cream lipsticks with slanted tips for easy application. These lipsticks come in various finishes including cream, matte, glossy, satin and sheer, and work well for most people regardless of their makeup skill level. Maybelline bullet lipstick is available in a standard size and a thinner “slim” design.

Liquid lipsticks have a thin, liquid-like consistency that dries on the lips to a nearly budge-proof finish. They come in a tube with a doe-foot applicator built into the cap. Most Maybelline liquid lipsticks have a matte finish so they can feel somewhat drying on the lips. However, they offer the longest wear times and require less touching up than traditional bullet formulas.

Applying a liquid lipstick typically requires more precision than a traditional bullet lipstick, so it may be more difficult for makeup beginners to use.

Crayon or pencil lipsticks are similar to bullet lipsticks because they feature a solid cream formula in twist-up tubes. However, unlike bullet lipsticks, crayon formulas are somewhat thin, falling somewhere from lip liner and a bullet lipstick in thickness. They usually have pointed tips, too, which allow you to line and fill in your lips quickly.

Finish

Cream: These lipsticks have a creamy texture and they’re usually very comfortable to wear. They have a slight sheen or shine so they reflect some light. They work well for dry or chapped lips because they typically contain hydrating ingredients.

These lipsticks have a creamy texture and they’re usually very comfortable to wear. They have a slight sheen or shine so they reflect some light. They work well for dry or chapped lips because they typically contain hydrating ingredients. Matte: These lipsticks have completely flat finishes without any shine, sheen or gloss, so they don’t reflect any light. They provide an extremely long wear time and rich pigmentation but they can feel dry and somewhat uncomfortable on the lips.

These lipsticks have completely flat finishes without any shine, sheen or gloss, so they don’t reflect any light. They provide an extremely long wear time and rich pigmentation but they can feel dry and somewhat uncomfortable on the lips. Satin: These lipsticks have a finish that falls somewhere from a cream and a matte finish. It doesn’t have the same sheen as a cream formula, but it isn’t flat like a matte lipstick. Satin lipsticks aren’t as hydrating as cream lipsticks or as drying as matte formulas. Their wear time is shorter than matte lipsticks.

These lipsticks have a finish that falls somewhere from a cream and a matte finish. It doesn’t have the same sheen as a cream formula, but it isn’t flat like a matte lipstick. Satin lipsticks aren’t as hydrating as cream lipsticks or as drying as matte formulas. Their wear time is shorter than matte lipsticks. Gloss: These lipsticks have a thin, lightweight feel on the lips and a shiny finish. They’re usually highly moisturizing, but they don’t last very long on the lips.

These lipsticks have a thin, lightweight feel on the lips and a shiny finish. They’re usually highly moisturizing, but they don’t last very long on the lips. Sheer: These lipsticks are generally the most lightweight, thin formula you can find, but they don’t offer much pigmentation. They work well for soft makeup looks.

These lipsticks are generally the most lightweight, thin formula you can find, but they don’t offer much pigmentation. They work well for soft makeup looks. Metallic: These lipsticks are highly pigmented and have a sheen that makes them resemble metal on the lips. They’re not as hydrating as cream formulas but aren’t quite as drying as matte lipsticks. Metallic lipsticks can last a long time on the lips.

What to look for in a quality Maybelline lipstick

Color range

All Maybelline lipsticks are available in at least five shades, but some formulas offer as many as 60 color options. Most Maybelline lipsticks come in classic shade options such as neutral, rose, pink, mauve, berry, plum and red. However, some formulas also offer more unique shades such as bright purple and black.

Wear time

The wear time of Maybelline lipstick depends on its formula and finish. Some of the matte liquid formulas claim wear times of up to 24 hours, while their sheer, hydrating formulas typically only provide a couple of hours of wear before they require touching up. However, most Maybelline lipsticks offer about four or five hours of wear time before you need to reapply.

Hydration

While wear time is a key consideration for many lipstick wearers, others prefer a formula that feels comfortable. Some Maybelline lipsticks are more hydrating than others, so they feel better on the lips. Cream, sheer and satin lipsticks are more hydrating than matte or metallic formulas, making them more comfortable to wear.

Maybelline liquid lipsticks are typically more drying. However, some of these matte liquid formulas include a moisturizing lip balm you can layer over the lip color to make it more comfortable without sacrificing wear time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maybelline lipstick

Maybelline lipsticks usually cost $7-$11. You’ll typically pay $7-$9 for a traditional bullet or crayon lipstick, but matte liquid formulas generally go for $9-$11.

Maybelline lipstick FAQ

How long does lipstick usually last?

A. Lipsticks typically have a shelf life of one to two years. If you notice any changes in your lipstick’s color, texture or odor, it’s time to toss it in the trash.

Do Maybelline lipsticks require a lip liner?

A. It depends on the formulation and the look you’re going for. For example, some of the creamier lipsticks can smear a bit along the edge of your lips. Using a lip liner can clean up your lip outline for a more polished look.

What are the best Maybelline lipsticks to buy?

Top Maybelline lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

What you need to know: This liquid lipstick has intense pigmentation that can last all day and has a unique applicator that makes it extremely easy to apply.

What you’ll love: The arrow-shaped applicator allows for precise application. It’s available in 40 shades. All shades have a bold matte finish that lasts for up to 16 hours. The formula is dermatologist-tested.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to remove, usually requiring an oil-based makeup remover to take off.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Maybelline lipstick for the money

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick

What you need to know: While it offers a highly pigmented matte finish, this lipstick has a creamy feel and doesn’t dry out your lips like other matte formulas.

What you’ll love: The formula contains shea butter to help hydrate the lips for a more comfortable feel. It’s easy to apply even for beginners. It comes in 28 shades, including plenty of flattering neutrals and bold reds.

What you should consider: It doesn’t wear as long as matte liquid lipsticks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick

What you need to know: This user-friendly, long-lasting crayon lipstick has a rich matte finish that doesn’t require touch-ups for hours.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely easy to apply. It has a matte finish that lasts for up to eight hours. It’s available in 23 shades. It’s allergy- and dermatologist-tested. It features a built-in sharpener.

What you should consider: It isn’t transfer-proof and can start to fade sooner than other matte lipsticks.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.