Best winter car seat cover

When it’s cold outside, it’s a treat to have a seat that warms quickly while your car’s heater is still blowing cold air.

Which winter car seat cover is best?

Seat covers are used to protect your car’s seats from wear and tear. They come in all colors, designs and fabrics. Some are designed to be used year-round and some are made specifically for winter weather, when drivers and passengers are wet from rain, sleet and snow.

Winter seat covers with heating elements inside allow drivers to remove bulky outwear for safer and less constricted driving. If you’re looking for a winter car seat cover that’s warmed by plugging into your car’s cigarette lighter, take a look at the DE.HOME Winter Car Seat Cushion.

What to know before you buy a winter seat car cover

Benefits of car seat covers

Car seats are affected by dirt, moisture, food and drink spills, pet hair and claws and UV rays. To protect their seats, many people choose to use car seat covers that fit over the seats to keep them from being stained. Car seat covers for winter need to be waterproof because all the winter rain, sleet and slush means you’re getting into your car while wet.

Type of leather

Most winter car seat covers are made of synthetic leather that substitutes for real leather in car seats, upholstery, clothing and footwear. Synthetic leather goes by many names, including polyurethane leather (PU leather), leatherette, pleather, faux leather, imitation leather, synthetic leather and vegan leather. The most obvious advantage of synthetic leathers is that they cost less than real leather. Some synthetic leathers are durable and long-lasting, but others are flimsy and wear quickly.

Fit

Most winter car seat covers are made to be easily installed for cold weather driving and removed when the temperature gets warm enough to do so. To keep costs down, most winter car seat covers are considered to be one-size-fits-all. The reality is that some of these one-size-fits-all seat covers will fit your car very well, some just okay and others won’t fit well at all.

What to look for in a quality winter seat car cover

Heat

Better winter car seat covers have heating elements built in. Look for power cords that plug into the round cigarette lighter socket on your dash or console. Pay close attention to the temperature controls. Are they easy to set, especially while wearing winter gloves when you first get in your car? Also check the warm-up times and range of available heating temperatures. Holes in the seat bottom and seat back allow the heat from the elements inside you to reach your back and backside directly.

Cushioning

Look for winter seat covers that are padded for extra comfort. In winter, you’re likely to be wearing more and heavier clothing. A layer of padding means you’ll be more comfortable while driving.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter seat car cover

Simple car seat covers cost as little as $20. Winter car seat covers with heating elements and those made with better materials and craftsmanship range from about $30-$100.

Winter seat car cover FAQ

How do I clean my winter car seat cover?

A. Most winter car seat covers are made with some form of synthetic leather. The best way to clean this type is with a soft, damp cloth. If your winter car seat cover has a heating function, you must always keep it away from liquids in order to be completely safe. If your winter car seat cover is made of other materials, check the manufacturer’s instructions and follow their directions exactly.

How easy are winter car seat covers to install?

A. The ease of installation varies greatly from product to product. The easiest ones to install are often those that don’t fit snugly because they attach to your car seat with elastic bands that will stretch and lose their ability to fit snugly. Look for winter car seat covers that attach with adjustable straps and adjustable clips so you can tailor the fit to your car seat properly.

What’s the best winter car seat cover to buy?

Top winter seat car cover

DE.HOME Winter Car Seat Cushion

What you need to know: You can be cozy and warm with the heaters built into the seat and the seatback.

What you’ll love: This lightweight winter car seat cover attaches with straps and has an automatic temperature control. The temperature is safe for pregnant women and children. Power to heat this seat cover comes from the cord that inserts into your cigarette lighter connector.

What you should consider: Some users complained it stopped working.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter seat car cover for the money

Car Seat Cushion with Heat

What you need to know: Despite its low price, this winter car seat cover does the job and heats up quickly. The temperature can be increased in three minutes.

What you’ll love: Set the temperature up to 140 degrees to keep warm and toasty in even the coldest conditions. It fits most standard car seats and has a non-slip bottom and adjustable straps.

What you should consider: Some say it’s not as high quality as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Meadowlark Entire Car Protection Dog Seat Covers

What you need to know: When it’s winter and your dogs are wet from snow and slush, this uniquely designed seat cover protects your entire back seat area, door to door.

What you’ll love: This car seat cover is made with four layers of materials to protect your car’s entire interior — not just the seat, but the doors, headrests and the back of the front seat, too. The upper layer is double-stitched waterproof and durable polyester. The second layer is made of extra-thick and soft cotton fibers. The third layer is polyester taffeta for extra protection and the fourth layer is made of durable and non-slip rubber mesh. This seat cover is machine-washable and attaches with durable nylon straps and adjustable plastic buckles.

What you should consider: This seat cover doesn’t include heating elements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.