What should you wear at a summer wedding?

Temperatures are rising, and wedding season is in full swing, but what should you wear? Working out what to wear to a summer wedding can be challenging because you want to look smart without fainting from heat exhaustion.

We’d highly recommend finding out the dress code if it isn’t listed in your invitation since summer weddings are often less formal. Even if the dress code is more traditional, choosing materials carefully makes a considerable difference to how hot you’ll feel.

Shop this article: Adrianna Papell Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Gown, Men’s Van Heusen Air Printed Button-Down Shirt and Tommy Hilfiger Shirt

Follow the dress code

Dress codes for weddings can range from black tie, which equals tuxedos and floor-length evening gowns, to come as you are, meaning guests can show up in their street clothes or whatever they feel comfortable wearing. Summer weddings are much more likely to have semi-formal or casual dress codes. Semi-formal usually means either nice slacks, a jacket or a knee-length dress, with the option to approach colors and styles more playfully.

Casual for a wedding doesn’t mean turning up in your sweats, but rather pants and shirt combo, a sundress and other smart-casual attire. You can be more casual with Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops and sun hats on your list of summer wedding essentials for a beach wedding.

Pay attention to material

When picking your summer wedding clothes, opt for materials that will keep you cool. Natural materials like cotton and linen are more breathable than synthetics and will help you beat the heat. Seersucker is a lightweight cotton fabric that’s an excellent choice for pants and jackets in the summer months.

Choose appropriate colors

Summer wedding colors are often on the lighter and brighter side. Think off-white pants, pale blue jackets and bold yellow dresses. Of course, it’s still acceptable to wear whatever colors you feel comfortable in, even if that means a darker color palette. Still, you shouldn’t be afraid to veer slightly away from traditional garb, especially if the dress code is casual.

Dresses for a summer wedding

Adrianna Papell Off-the-Shoulder Chiffon Gown

Summer wedding guest dresses can be bolder and less formal than something you’d choose for spring, fall or winter weddings. This dress has a gorgeous solid print with an off-the-shoulder neckline that will keep you cool.

Sold by Macy’s

Midi Dress

An excellent choice for a casual summer wedding, this midi dress is easy to wear and plain enough that it looks great with almost any accessories of your choosing. It’s available in a range of colors.

Sold by Macy’s

Shirts for a summer wedding

Tommy Hilfiger Shirt

Cooling linen is the perfect shirt material for a summer wedding. It might not look as crisp and formal as cotton, but it’s great for a relaxed affair.

Sold by Macy’s

Michael Kors Slim Fit Airsoft Performance Stretch Non-Iron Dress Shirt

Available in classic white and some summer wedding-appropriate shades, like pale pink and light blue. The non-iron design of this dress shirt won’t leave you looking crumpled at the end of the night but is still made predominantly from breathable cotton.

Sold by Macy’s

Men’s Van Heusen Air Printed Button-Down Shirt

Are you going to a super casual beach wedding? Then this printed short sleeve shirt might be the perfect attire for a male wedding guest. It’s available in a range of prints, including classic Hawaiian and pineapple print.

Sold by Kohl’s

Pants for a summer wedding

Bar III Slim-Fit Linen Suit Pants

These linen pants feel cooler than most other pants on a summer’s day. They come in some excellent colors for summer weddings, including pink, tan and pale blue.

Sold by Macy’s

Karen Scott Pants

The wide silhouette and cropped design make these pants feel cool on a hot day. They’re made from cotton and have thin vertical stripes. You can pair them with a range of tops and accessories to go semi-formal or casual.

Sold by Macy’s

Levi’s XX Tapered Chino Pants

Whether you dress them up with a tie and jacket or dress them down with an open-collared shirt or blouse, chinos are an excellent choice for a summer wedding. These come in a range of great colors.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Jacket for a summer wedding

Bar III Slim-Fit Windowpane Plaid Sport Coat

Available in tan or pink with a subtle plain check, this is a playful option for a summer wedding that you can pair with dress pants or more casual pants.

Sold by Macy’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.