Which Disney ugly Christmas sweater is best?

If two things in this world make people merry and bright, it is Christmas and Disney. Both delight folks from around the globe and bring people together. This holiday season, there is nothing more entertaining than repping your favorite Disney characters on an ugly Christmas sweater. With so many options to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect Disney ugly Christmas sweater for yourself or someone you care about.

What to know before you buy a Disney ugly Christmas sweater

History

Originally, ugly Christmas sweaters were popularized throughout the 50s. However, it wasn’t until the 80s that they began finding their way into the public consciousness and office parties and family gatherings everywhere. The initial theme was to find or make a sweater that was considered bad taste or tacky, and it was expected that the gaudier, the better. This included adding things to these sweaters, such as tinsels and ornaments. Eventually, the trend became a household tradition, and now people everywhere partake in ugly Christmas sweater parties every year.

Occasion

Disney-inspired ugly Christmas sweaters are perfect for any holiday occasion. Do you have friends and family coming to join you for the holidays? Make the theme and ugly Christmas sweater party and have a blast repping your favorite Disney characters. Do you have the opportunity to go to Disneyland during this time of year? A Disney-themed ugly Christmas sweater would be the perfect apparel to wear for your trip.

Materials

Originally, ugly sweaters were made from thick, cable-knit material and worn as cardigans. However, the trend has evolved into sweaters of all kinds of materials, including cotton and polyester. If you’re looking for a softer type of ugly sweater to wear this Christmas, then it is recommended to look for sweaters made from cotton or wool. If you want a better sweater for use throughout the season, then finding one made of a polyester blend will be both comfortable and warm.

What to look for in a quality Disney ugly Christmas sweater

Beloved characters

The most important thing to do when picking your Disney ugly Christmas sweater is to look for your favorite Disney character. Are you a fan of princesses and want to have Ariel or Cinderella on the front of your ugly sweater? Or are you a big Star Wars fan and want to show off your allegiance to the Jedi or the First Order? Deciding who you want to represent on your ugly Christmas sweater will make finding the right one for you all the easier.

Style

Ugly Christmas sweaters can come in a variety of styles. Some ugly Christmas sweaters are still made in the traditional form of cardigans, while others may be pullovers or turtlenecks. Deciding which type will suit you best will ensure that you are comfy and cozy at your next holiday get-together.

Additional features

Some ugly Christmas sweaters may come with additional features. These features may include extra pockets, tinsel wrapped around the sleeves or lights on the front to illuminate your favorite characters. These other features may make the sweater a little more expensive than your typical ugly Christmas sweater, but it also makes the sweater a lot more exciting,

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney ugly Christmas sweater

The average ugly Christmas sweater will cost between $20-$60 depending on factors such as the sweater’s material and the character that is on it. Some sweaters with extra features such as lights and tinsel may cost more than $60 due to their added elements.

Disney ugly Christmas sweater FAQ

Will my ugly Christmas sweater shrink in the wash?

Many ugly Christmas sweaters will be made from materials like cotton or polyester and may shrink over time when washing. To avoid this, make sure to pay special attention to the care instructions.

What is the best way to add an extra flair to an ugly Christmas sweater?

If you want to go above and beyond at this year’s Christmas party, consider adding your personal touches to your Disney ugly Christmas sweater by incorporating bows, sequins and other ornaments and garland.

What is the best Disney ugly Christmas sweater to buy?

Top Disney ugly Christmas sweater

Star Wars at-at Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This Star Wars-inspired ugly Christmas sweater features AT-AT walkers dressed as reindeer to delight and dazzle fans.

What you’ll love: The 100% cotton design makes the sweater both warm and comfortable. There are additional options for other Star-Wars ugly Christmas sweaters as well to choose from.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the sizes on this sweater run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney ugly Christmas sweater for the money

Disney Stitch Happy Holiday Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This Disney ugly Christmas sweater features everyone’s favorite alien “dog” Stitch in a hat, mittens and scarf.

What you’ll love: The design comes in five colors to choose from and is made from a blend of cotton and polyester.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the sweater is not as tacky or excessive as other ugly sweater options. It’s also not technically a “sweater,” but a sweatshirt with patterns printed on it that are usually on knitted sweaters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Snowflakes Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This Minnie Mouse icon ugly Christmas sweater features Minnie’s signature bow design with snowflakes to delight throughout the holiday season.

What you’ll love: This sweater comes in three colors to choose from and is made from a cotton and polyester blend. It is also available in a T-shirt and tank top design.

What you should consider: This sweatshirt runs small, so size up when picking which one to purchase. This one isn’t a knitted sweater either but rather a sweatshirt with Christmas sweater designs.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

