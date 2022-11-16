Think carefully about the material of your chosen accessories. For example, silicone is usually easier to clean, but can be easier to damage.

Which Instant Pot accessories are best?

As Thanksgiving rolls around, you might panic if it’s your turn to host and cook. There are many dishes you need to make and many of them, especially the turkey, take time and careful attention. How you can save time and energy by tossing some elements together in an Instant Pot and not returning until they’re ready.

Whether you already have an Instant Pot or need one, chances are you’ll also need some accessories to make the best recipe possible. Use caution when buying accessories, though, as some only work in certain Instant Pot models.

In this article: Aiduy Instant Pot Accessory Set, Mibote Instant Pot Accessory Set and Instant Pot Ultimate

Instant Pot accessory types

There are two types of accessories for Instant Pots: inner and outer:

Inner accessories are to help you cook. These can include steamer sets, racks and mini pots for baking.

Instant Pot models

There are several Instant Pot models available, with the most popular being:

Lux: This is Instant Pot’s entry-level model. It has limited capacity and only six cooking functions: pressure and slow cook, rice, saute, steam and warm. Unless your Thanksgiving meal is only for two or three, this isn’t going to cut it.

This is Instant Pot’s entry-level model. It has limited capacity and only six cooking functions: pressure and slow cook, rice, saute, steam and warm. Unless your Thanksgiving meal is only for two or three, this isn’t going to cut it. Duo: This is another basic model, but it has a higher maximum capacity and the additional function of being able to make yogurt. A Plus version adds two more functions: sterilize and sour vide. This is the best model for the average home cook in terms of cost and function.

This is another basic model, but it has a higher maximum capacity and the additional function of being able to make yogurt. A Plus version adds two more functions: sterilize and sour vide. This is the best model for the average home cook in terms of cost and function. Pro: This model adds yet another feature in being able to bake. A Plus version adds Wi-Fi connectivity.

This model adds yet another feature in being able to bake. A Plus version adds Wi-Fi connectivity. Crisp: This model’s additional features are air frying and dehydrating. A Pro version features better controls and adds a set of accessories.

This model’s additional features are air frying and dehydrating. A Pro version features better controls and adds a set of accessories. Ultimate: The current best model adds broiling and bread-proofing functions, plus an LCD screen that displays step-by-step cooking instructions for your chosen meal.

The current best model adds broiling and bread-proofing functions, plus an LCD screen that displays step-by-step cooking instructions for your chosen meal. Dutch oven: This alternate model comes in the shape of a dutch oven, meaning it has a wider pot than standard Instant Pots. This makes it better for pot roasts and similar meals with large intact meats. Perhaps even a small turkey.

Best Instant Pot accessories

Aiduy Instant Pot Accessory Set

This set includes 23 pieces that fit 6 and 8 quarts. Some accessories included are a dish clip, measuring spoons, oven mitts, cake-baking papers and an egg beater.

Sold by Amazon

Aozita Stackable Egg Steamer

This stackable egg steamer can hold up to 14 eggs and fits Instant Pots of 5, 6 and 8 quarts. You can also use the top steamer for cooking foods to go with the eggs you’re steaming on the bottom.

Sold by Amazon

Ddluck Pressure Cooker Sling

This silicone sling can be used for many recipes, such as holding eggs or baking dishes away from the bottom of the pot. It fits 6- and 8-quart Instant Pots.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Starter Set

This accessory set includes a silicone suction lid for keeping your foods hot inside the pot while away from the base, two mitts and a silicon pad to rest your pot.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Bake Set

This eight-piece set for baking includes two wire egg racks, two silicone lids, two stainless steel round pans and a removal divider.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Instant Pot Silicone Steamer Basket

This silicone steamer basket is an excellent alternative to the usual metal baskets as it’s much easier to clean. You can even put it in the dishwasher.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Yogurt Cups and Pressure Sterilization Rack

Many Instant Pots can make yogurt, but rarely include the accessories you need to actually do that. This set solves that problem and also gives you something to hold your baby bottles for sterilization.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Mesh Steamer Basket Set

This set includes two steamer baskets, one large and one small, so you can better cook the amount of food you desire.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Mealthy CrispLid

This special lid fits on 6- and 8-quart Instant Pots and turns them into air fryers. It also includes some accessories, such as a heat-resistant silicone mat, stainless steel tongs and a fryer basket.

Sold by Amazon

Mibote Instant Pot Accessory Set

This set includes a staggering 93 pieces. Some of the accessories are steamer baskets, springform pans, dish plate clips, utensils, mitts, magnetic sheets, an egg bite mold and racks.

Sold by Amazon

Best Instant Pots

Instant Pot Duo

This model comes in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes and includes a steam rack accessory. It has 11 one-touch cooking programs and the base has a handle to hold the lid off your counter.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus

This model comes in 6- and 8-quart sizes and has a message display and a cooking progress indicator. A dial on the front makes it easy to adjust your settings per recipe.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Instant Pot Pro Plus

This model only has a 6-quart capacity, but it features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can program it and monitor the cooking progress from your phone. It has a touchscreen and a dial for easy on-unit adjustments.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

The introduction of air frying to this Instant Pot makes it a perfect money- and space-saving choice for those who want both types of devices. It comes in 6- and 8-quart capacities.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Instant Pot Pro Crisp

This upgraded Crisp’s controls are touch-based, making them easier to clean. The accessories included are a steam rack, air frying basket, dehydrating tray, heat-resistant protective pad and a storage cover.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Ultimate

If practically every day starts with you setting up your dinner in your Instant Pot before you leave for work, this is the model you need. It has a 6.5-quart capacity, enough for approximately four people.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Dutch Oven

This Dutch oven Instant Pot can be used as the tech-heavy model it is or set to manual mode for situations where you want to observe the cooking process carefully.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

