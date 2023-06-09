The best Father’s Day gifts you can still get on time

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, but if you haven’t had a chance to shop for gifts, there’s still time to get the special people in your life something thoughtful. Amazon offers thousands of excellent products that’ll arrive on time for Father’s Day, but it’s prudent to order something as soon as possible to ensure it does. You can shop for many neat items on Amazon, such as eye massagers and golf rangefinders, but there are thousands of other products, too, so you can find the perfect gift for dad.

What kind of Father’s Day gifts should I get?

The best Father’s Day gift is a thoughtful one, so it’s best to consider the likes and interests of the person you want to gift. For example, some fathers may appreciate simple gifts such as clothing or shoes, while others may prefer electronics such as streaming devices or smart speakers. Handypersons might appreciate tools, and those who love getting busy in the kitchen will love kitchen products designed to make their lives easier.

Best Father’s Day gifts

TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 Putter

Father’s Day Update: This putter uses 303 stainless steel and a Hydro Blast finish to make it among the most dazzling-looking putters you can find at its price range. The Hydro Blast finish also gives it a smoother and more durable surface.

Sold by Scheels

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Dads who work in an office staring at a computer screen all day will appreciate this eye massager as a Father’s Day gift. It uses oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and heating pads to reduce eye strain and relieve the skin around the eyes. Plus, it has Bluetooth speakers.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

While boiling water the old-fashioned is still fine for many, this electric kettle makes it even easier and ensures dads never burn their coffee again. It has five preset temperature settings and a hold-temperature function to keep water warm for up to one hour. Also, the spout is designed for easy pouring and prevents spilling.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Men’s Robe

This robe is made with 100% brushed cotton for a soft feel and has a traditional tie closure for an adjustable fit. The side seam pockets are perfect for keeping hands warm and cozy or holding a phone, and the knit waistband offers superior comfort. Also, it’s available in 11 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge Cast-Iron Pre-seasoned Skillet

Dads with a knack for whipping up meals in the kitchen will love this 10.25-inch pre-seasoned skillet. It’s versatile enough for various cooking methods, including searing, sautéing, baking, broiling, braising, frying and grilling, and can also be used in the oven or over a campfire.

Sold by Amazon

Makita Brushless Blower Kit

This blower has an electric brushless motor and offers up to 28 minutes of run time at 15,800 revolutions per minute. It’s an eco-friendly power tool that doesn’t cause any emissions and has a six-stage air velocity and volume selection dial with a variable speed control trigger.

Sold by Amazon

Midland X-Talker Two-Way Radio

This two-way radio has a 38-mile range and is an excellent gift for dads who love going on outdoor adventures. It offers 36 family radio service channels, a Continuous Tone-Coded Squelch System with 2,662 channel options to help block other conversations and a weather scan function.

Sold by Amazon

Canon Zoom Digital Monocular Kit

This monocular is excellent for zooming in on objects during sporting events or hiking adventures. It’s compact enough to fit in most pockets, and it offers one-touch three-step telephoto magnification from 100-millimeter optical to 400-millimeter optical zoom and 800-millimeter digital zoom. Plus, it has a shake correction and autofocus function.

Sold by Amazon

PS5

The PS5 is the latest Sony gaming console, and it offers spectacular graphics and an immersive experience. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology and high-end internal specs such as a high-powered CPU and premium GPU. The fan works quietly, and cross-play with other consoles is supported for some titles.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Laser Rangefinder

Golf-loving dads will appreciate this high-quality laser rangefinder. It provides distance readings from the tee to the flag and helps golfers determine which club to use for their next shot and how to execute it. This rangefinder has slope technology that accounts for elevation in its readings, seven times magnification and a 900-yard range.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 5th Gen

This Echo Dot smart speaker offers improved sound over its predecessor and lets you control smart devices in your home. You can play music from popular streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music and get live sports and weather updates from Alexa. Plus, it has an integrated button for turning off the microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If the person you want to gift this Father’s Day is reluctant to abandon their older TV for a newer smart TV, you can help them step things up with this streaming device. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for fast download speeds, and the Alexa voice remote lets you search for titles across all apps.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum cleaner is an excellent gift for anyone who wants to spend less time housekeeping. This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system and works on various surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors. The advanced sensors prevent it from falling down steps, and it runs for up to 90 minutes on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

