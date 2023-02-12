Which Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship is best?

Getting your significant other a gift can be a challenge in itself. However, finding the perfect Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship is even harder. Long-distance relationships take extra work and creativity in every aspect. If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship full of creativity and personality, consider the Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship

A memorable experience or physical gift

Before purchasing a present, decide if you want to get a physical gift, create a memorable Skype date night or combine both. With the streaming and video conferencing options available, your Valentine’s Day can be unique and budget-friendly. For instance, you could buy ingredients and cook a meal together over Skype or FaceTime, then enjoy a romantic, homemade meal.

Shipping cost

If you decide to ship a gift, you must consider the shipping costs. Whether state lines or several countries separate you, shipping can be costly. So even though a 20-foot plush teddy bear and a dozen roses are what your partner wants, your heart may sink when you see the charges. The best Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to break the bank. Often in long-distance relationships, the thought and feeling behind it matter more than the gift itself.

Personality

Consider your partner’s personality. With the rise in the number of long-distance couples, many companies are offering gifts catering to lots of personality types. Whether you’re looking for something humorous, sexual, romantic or even for the best gift basket, you can find the perfect gift.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship

Personalization

Jewelry makes an excellent gift, and you can take it a step further by getting it personalized. That way, every time they look at your present, they read a message to put a smile on their face. And you don’t have to go to the mall to find a shop that will engrave a heartfelt message.

Interactive gifts

Being in a long-distance relationship can feel lonely without your partner’s physical contact. Interactive presents are the perfect solution. There are bracelets that vibrate with your partner’s touch, shirts that mimic the feeling of being hugged and lamps that make you feel like your partner’s lying beside you. But an interactive gift doesn’t have to involve technology. It could be as simple as an exciting message in a bottle.

Create a memorable experience

Late-night phone calls and extended FaceTime sessions are regular activities in long-distance relationships, but why not take it a step further? You can have a much more memorable holiday than many same-location couples by going on a virtual tour in Positano or Paris or cooking that meal together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship

Depending on how creative you get and the technology involved, your present could be free, or you could spend hundreds of dollars.

Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship FAQ

How can I show my partner I care in a long-distance relationship?

A. While surprise visits are always welcome, it’s not always possible. The best gifts for long-distance couples incorporate their personality and your creativity. For example, a diamond necklace might not mean as much as a girlfriend or boyfriend pillow they can cuddle. The receiver feels the love and care in a gift when they see that their partner understands them.

Is it expensive to ship gifts in a long-distance relationship?

A. Depending on the frequency and distance, it can add up. That’s why it’s important to make the most of every gift you send, so it’s one they can cherish until the next. You may be able to find sellers located in your partner’s state or country to ship the gift to them at a local rate. This can be much more cost-friendly than shipping a present from the U.S. to Eastern Europe.

What are the best Valentine’s Day presents to buy for a long-distance relationship?

Top Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

What you need to know: Instead of checking your phone 100 times a day, get a special alert when your partner sends you a message.

What you’ll love: This wonderful gizmo helps you stay connected with your partner as long as there’s Wi-Fi. Using their Android or iOS app, you can send your partner a love note for them to wake up to or to put a smile on their face any time of the day. The box has a pixelated heart that spins when it receives the note and keeps turning until the box is opened.

What you should consider: It costs extra for colors and to send or receive photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day present for a long-distance relationship for money

Lea Redmond “Letters to Open When … Write Now, Read Later, Treasure Forever”

What you need to know: Give your significant other a gift to make them feel as if you’re right there, even if you can’t hold their hand.

What you’ll love: This love letter book is a gift that keeps on giving. Write down words of encouragement for your partner to read when they’re feeling down. Unlike text messages and emails, your partner can read this book when they’re lonely in places with limited service.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported a loose binding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DreamField Linen Bamboo Full Body Pillow

What you need to know: Your long-distance valentine will appreciate being able to cuddle up to this body pillow when you’re not around.

What you’ll love: It has a natural bamboo cover and is filled with shredded memory foam that’s comfortable and doesn’t cause users to feel too hot, like solid memory foam can. The cover is removable and machine-washable.

What you should consider: It may be a little short for very tall users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.