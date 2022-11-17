The first brush-and-bristle artificial Christmas tree was made by the Addis Housewares Company in 1930.

Which silver Christmas tree is best?

Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years.

Silver looks clean, elegant and festive. The bright design of the branches is reminiscent of fresh snow, and when paired with string lights, the tree gives off a soft golden glow. Take a look at the Best Choice Products Artificial Silver Tinsel Christmas Tree for a robust, glittering tree with full branches.

What to know before you buy a silver Christmas tree

Materials

Historically, silver Christmas trees were made with an aluminum frame and aluminum foil needles on the branches. A lot hasn’t changed in this regard, though some silver trees now use plastic with a metallic finish in place of some of the metal components.

Size

The standard artificial Christmas tree height for a room with a 9-foot ceiling is 7 to 7.5 feet. A room with higher ceilings can accommodate an 8- to 9-foot tree. Trees for small spaces or tabletops are usually under 6 feet.

You’ll want to consider width in addition to height. The base diameter of a narrow tree isn’t more than 25 inches and they’re designed to take up less space. Trees with wide branches can have a base diameter of up to 50-60 inches for a fuller look.

Realistic vs. coiled branches

Most artificial trees have realistic outstretched branches but some have a coiled design:

Realistic branches are made to look just like organic branches with pine needles. They can require some fluffing and finesse to make them look even, but the branches hold ornaments with ease.

Coiled branches are more modern, with the branches wrapped circularly around the frame so nothing sticks out. It's a clean look and saves on space, but doesn't always hold ornaments as well.

What to look for in a quality silver Christmas tree

Attractive colors

Most silver trees have a darker, metallic color or a brighter, whiter color to them. The darker trees look more like aluminum and have that vintage ’50s feel, while the brighter silver trees have a modern, almost snowy quality.

If you want a little sparkle but are hesitant to go full silver, some white artificial trees has frosted or glittered tips. This gives the tree a magical quality while maintaining a somewhat realistic look.

Sturdy base

A lot of artificial Christmas trees come with a base but a few don’t, so be sure to check the listing. You want a base that is durable, with at least four legs for evenly distributing the weight. A base that doesn’t weigh enough can tip, ruining all the work you put into decorating your tree.

Pre-lit branches

Artificial trees can come with lights built into the branches, which saves you on decorating time. They provide you with an even distribution of light all across the tree so if you’re not the best at stringing lights, this is a simple way to get a display-window quality setup without much fuss.

Depending on the size of the tree, there are usually 200-900 bulbs wired into the branches. Look for a pre-lit tree with a timer so you can set the lights to go off at a certain time. It’s convenient and saves on electricity.

How much you can expect to spend on a silver Christmas tree

A silver tree under 6 feet tall costs $15-$80, though high-end trees of this size can cost up to $200. A silver tree that stands over 6 feet costs about $50-$600 with high-end styles costing up to $1,000.

Silver Christmas tree FAQ

What is a pop-up Christmas tree?

A. This is a collapsible artificial Christmas tree that is easy to assemble and comes with all or most of the decorations already attached. It requires very little fuss and doesn’t require you to purchase components individually.

Is an artificial tree dangerous for pets?

A. A tree coated in a “tinsel film” is dangerous for cats or dogs that might chew on the tree. Most artificial trees are nontoxic but you should still keep an eye on your cat or dog, as the synthetic materials can cause gastrointestinal problems if ingested.

Whatâ€™s the best silver Christmas tree to buy?

Top silver Christmas tree

Best Choice Products Artificial Silver Tinsel Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This iron and alloy steel tree is made using tinsel film and stands 7.5 feet tall with a width of 60 inches.

What youâ€™ll love: It fluffs up for a full, festive look. There’s a nice sparkle to the branches. It’s attractive and easy to assemble. The tinsel film is nonflammable and long-lasting.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any lights or ornaments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top silver Christmas tree for the money

National Tree Company Artificial Silver Tinsel Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This steel and tinsel tree stands 7 feet tall with a width of 16 inches.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s attractive and slim enough for small spaces without looking sparse. It’s easy to assemble. The branches are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any lights or ornaments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Lamp Lust Pop-Up Christmas Tree With Lights

What you need to know: This coiled silver tree has a metal frame and stands 6 feet tall with 100 built-in white lights.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s compact, modern and looks beautiful all lit up. It’s easy to assemble and the lights feature a built-in timer.

What you should consider: The coils can only hold a few lightweight ornaments, so there isn’t much decorating you can do to make it your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

