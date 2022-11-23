Trying to stick to a budget this holiday season but still want to make sure everyone on your list feels special?

When you start tallying up your gift list, it can quickly add up. Some recipients have refined tastes and high expectations, so it can be stressful and expensive to find gifts that impress. But it doesn’t have to be that way if you plan ahead and shop smart.

We found the best gifts for $100 and less that will impress. These affordable picks are sure to keep everyone jolly, whether you’re giving or receiving.

The best gifts for under $100

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Help a busy cook enjoy their meals significantly faster with a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker. It’ll also simplify the process with the option for one-touch cooking. It even has an automatic warmer and yogurt cooking program.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Those who appreciate all things audio will love using Alexa. They’ll enjoy premium sound quality while streaming music. And Alexa has thousands of skills, so they’ll enjoy discovering how to play games and control their smart home.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The hair diva in your life will adore this dryer and volumizer hot air brush. With a unique oval shape and three heat settings, the sky’s the limit when it comes to creating volume. It even has an ion generator for faster styling.

Sold by Amazon

Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Pc. Cookware Set

Home cooks will love this 13-piece nonstick set from Macy’s. Four pots and pans come with lids with matching utensils to cover all their kitchen needs. The aluminum set is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macy’s

Amazon Kindle with a Built-in Front Light

Avid readers will flip pages, that is. This Kindle is glare-free and has day/night light functions for all-day reading. They’re even able to research as they read with in-text translation, definition and internet search functions.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Someone will be beaming with this Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable electric toothbrush. Gums and teeth stay healthy with pulsating or spinning brush heads. They’ll learn how to brush effectively to their dentist’s preference with Oral-B’s companion app.

Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

If your favorite cook appreciates precision, then this nano sous vide belongs in their kitchen. They’ll love monitoring their pot’s progress with the companion app, which includes timers, alerts, and advanced temperature settings.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

This small-footprint Echo device now has an LED display for dates, times, and temperatures. It includes all of Alexa’s best attributes, including music streaming, smart home device management and fitness tracking.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Kids will be thrilled with access to over 20,000 apps, games, books and educational content. Easy-to-use parental controls, including Freetime, ensures every family member is on board with appropriate content and device use time.

Sold by Amazon

Spencer and Whitney Wool Throw Blanket

Next time your loved one nods off, make sure they’re covered by this premium 100% wool blanket. Its construction also lends this blanket to use outdoors and in yoga sessions.

Sold by Amazon

MSR Alpine 4 Pot Set

Generous campers can cook for a ravenous group of with this four-piece set of stainless steel pots. Lids double as plates in a pinch, and a lightweight pot gripper makes it easy to transfer pots to and from the stove.

Sold by Amazon

KAVU Rope Bag

This versatile rope shoulder strap bag offers plenty of adjustability and spacious compartments. Its heavyweight canvas material withstands wear and tear of everyday city use and is even available in over a dozen designs, so it might help you check off multiple people on your list.

Sold by Backcountry

Giorgio Armani Men’s 2-Pc. Acqua di GiÃ² Gift Set

Treat a special guy to a two-piece cologne set that relaxes and inspires. This signature Armani scent marries the freshness of bergamot, tangerine and persimmon with aquatic notes. The youthful scent leaves a light finish and a lasting impression.

Sold by Amazon

Charter Club Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater

This cashmere sweater is cozy and classy in over 20 colors. Its crew neck collar and ribbed sleeves are easy to pair with all wardrobe items, so it quickly becomes the beloved go-to sweater.

Sold by Macy’s

CorningWare French White 12-Pc. Bakeware Set

Every home cook deserves their own CorningWare set. Iconic and practical, this 12-piece set comes with glass or plastic lids for each piece. They’re microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe, making them a universally useful tool.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Men’s Full-Zip Puffer Coat

For the guy who’s always ready to brave chilly temperatures, we recommend this Calvin Klein puffer coat. It features a sporty assortment of pockets for essentials and a water-resistant shell to keep him dry and warm.

Sold by Macy’s

Philips Norelco 29-Pc. Multi Groomer

Keep it classy with a 29-piece rechargeable grooming set for face, head and even body. Users can trim and shape hair to suit their style with this barbershop-inspired trimmer collection.

Sold by Amazon

NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser

Introduce someone to aromatherapy with this reed diffuser. Choose from over 20 scent varieties, from flowering bamboo to tarragon and ivory, and deliver them a blissful olfactory experience.

Sold by Amazon

Creative Co-Op Cotton Knit Baby Blanket

Your favorite little one will love nodding off in this adorable rabbit-inspired blanket. It’s made from 100% soft cotton and has a soft, soothing texture babies love.

Sold by Amazon

