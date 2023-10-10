The Prime Big Deal Days sale is on now, and it’s a great time to score some of the most sought-after products at significant savings. While Amazon sells a nearly infinite variety of products, electronics feature heavily at this major sale.

This year, you’ll find a large number of new and previously released laptops on sale.

The deals below were updated on October 11, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. PT.

Lightning deal: Soundance Laptop Stand 30% OFF

Best laptops on sale for the October Prime sale

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop 15% OFF

The 16-inch display makes this laptop perfect for those who want to stream HD TV shows and movies, and anyone who needs more screen space to work on office documents such as spreadsheets and slideshows. It has a powerful Intel i7 Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 25% OFF

Apple MacBook laptops are pricey, but you can get this 2020 MacBook Air right now at a 25% discount. The ultrathin design makes it suitable for traveling, and the battery life can last up to 18 hours. The M1 chip delivers fast performance, and the 13.3-inch retina display offers crisp text and visuals.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop 5% OFF

If you want a lightweight laptop designed for hardcore gaming and streaming HD content, the Vivobook Pro 15 is for you. The OLED display delivers outstanding clarity and rich color, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card makes it suitable for playing the latest PC games.

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro 19% OFF

We tested the 2022 MacBook Pro, and we love it for its M2 chip that makes it twice as fast as most MacBook Air laptops. We were also impressed by its battery life, which lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge. Plus, it has an HD FaceTime camera, an advanced cooling system, and an integrated studio-quality triple-microphone setup.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14 40% OFF

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14 is an excellent laptop for those who aren’t overly concerned about premium features. It boasts an impressive 20GB of high-bandwidth RAM for efficient multitasking and an Intel Core i3 processor. It has a 14-inch high-definition display and a 1TB solid-state drive for quick start-ups and transfer of data.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop 24% OFF

Hardcore gamers who want a laptop for lag-free and smooth gameplay will love this gaming laptop for its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and high-powered Intel i7 processor. It has a 15.6-inch HD display, a 144-hertz refresh rate, an advanced cooling system and a backlit four-zone RGB keyboard.

Apple 15-Inch MacBook Air 2023 (M2) 17% OFF

Our tester was “blown away” by this lightweight, super thin laptop, which performed just as well as the 13-inch 2022 M2 MacBook Pro during testing. Offering a six-speaker sound system and up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s ideal for anyone who wants solid computing power and a big, beautiful display on the go.

More laptop Prime Day deals we love

