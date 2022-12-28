New Year’s resolutions are nothing new. There is evidence that suggests this practice dates as far back as the late 17th century.

Start the new year off with a smart resolution

The time is fast approaching when many make their New Year’s resolutions. The most popular ones usually involve some sort of steps to lead a healthier life. Exercise and eating better often top that list. When made and consumed wisely, a smoothie can be an excellent nutritious treat. Here is a list of blenders and accessories you need to make the best smoothie.

Are smoothies a healthy treat?

When made with a balance of ingredients, a smoothie can be a very healthy, nutritionally dense meal. The secret is to make sure you add a balance of ingredients in your blender, not all fruits and juices. When evaluating any recipe, make sure it has carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats.

It is also important to use water or skim milk as your liquid base and add a protein source, which will help you feel full after consuming. Then, remember to wait before making a second one as it can take as long as 40 minutes for the brain to release satiety hormones that make you feel full.

What is the primary concern of drinking smoothies?

The biggest concern with smoothies is portion control. It is possible to have too much of a good thing. When choosing an insulated tumbler or travel mug, either pick a small size or don’t fill the large one up all the way. The ideal smoothie should only be 8 to 12 ounces.

Best blenders and smoothie accessories

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender with Tamper

With its ribbed jar, asymmetrical blade and adaptive motor, not only can the K400 blend a smoothie in about 20 seconds, it creates a smooth and consistent texture. The self-clean cycle is a convenient and much-appreciated feature. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ

Ninja’s Auto-iQ feature combines pulsing, blending and pausing patterns to deliver an exceptionally smooth beverage. The 1,100-peak-watt motor provides enough power to easily crush ice at the touch of a button. Sold by Best Buy and Kohl’s

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

This popular smoothie system lets you make bowls and beverages. It has an impressive 1,200-peak-watts of power and six one-touch programs, so you can easily blend, pulse, extract, make a smoothie and more. Sold by Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target

Black and Decker PowerCrush Blender

The Black and Decker PowerCrush blender is specially designed so you can crush ice with ease. It has three speeds and a quad blade and is large enough to make six smoothies at once. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Oster 1200-Watt Pro Blender

This blender has a number of settings, such as food type and thickness, that let you customize your blend. There is even a setting designated for making smoothies. The texture technology takes the guesswork out of getting the perfect consistency. Sold by Target

Magic Bullet Single-Serve Blender

The Magic Bullet is a popular single-serve blender that offers an outstanding balance of features at a reasonable price. It comes with three different-sized cups, resealable lids and a 10-second recipe guide. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Hamilton Beach Go Sport Personal Blender

This compact blender is a Kohl’s exclusive. It has two speeds, a pulse feature, a flip-top lid and 600 watts of peak power. For maximum convenience, the unit has a 20-ounce container that is designed to blend and go. Sold by Kohl’s

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

If budget is your top priority, this entry-level personal blender has a single-button operation that lets you make one 14-ounce smoothie. It is tiny, but powerful enough to blend frozen fruit and ice. Sold by Amazon

12-Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Mug

For people who want to take their smoothie on a morning commute, this double-walled mug will keep your beverage cold for up to nine hours. It holds the perfect amount of smoothie (12 ounces) and has a sliding lid to help prevent splashing and spills. Sold by Amazon

12-Pack Reusable Smoothie Straws

Environmentally conscious smoothie drinkers will appreciate this assortment of 12 reusable straws. They come in six bright colors and feature an extra-wide opening to suck up the thickest beverages. Purchase also includes two cleaning brushes and a storage bag. Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

