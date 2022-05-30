Which blue puff sleeve dresses are best?

The color blue is one of the most popular choices when it comes to fashion. As a primary color, it’s often the base for many designs. From light to dark and everything in between, different shades of blue show up on runways every season. Pairing the pigment with a puff sleeve dress is a popular look that’s also a classy way to wear the color.

What to know before you buy a blue puff sleeve dress

You will want to think about the versatility of the dress. Consider if you are looking for something that is trendy or a staple piece that won’t go out of style quickly. It’s also a good idea to factor in how often you will wear it. Think about if you’re looking for something to wear once for a formal event or a casual item to keep on hand.

Formal

If you are looking for a blue puff sleeve dress for a fancy outing, there are a few things you’ll want to think about. For a conservative event, consider selecting a classy look that is both elegant and simple. Formal dresses can often be repurposed for other similar events, but if you think you will only wear it once, you may want to set a budget. If it’s something versatile that you’ll be able to wear again, spending a little more money might be an option.

If the formal event is more fun than conservative, consider selecting something shorter. If you are not sure, it’s always best to err on the side of caution and choose something more moderate.

Casual

When searching for a casual frock, there are many different looks to pick from. A casual dress can easily go from day to night with a quick change of accessories and shoes. Look for something that can work for brunch, as well as for a work happy hour or dinner date.

Find something that you’re comfortable and confident in. Keep in mind that there are many types of casual events. Whether you’re watching sports at a friend’s house or attending a picnic in the park, find a fabric that moves with you and doesn’t wrinkle easily.

Dressy

For a dressy occasion, you usually have a bit more leeway. However, that presents a different set of challenges. It’s typically somewhere in between casual and formal, so it can be tricky to find the dress that is just right. Blue puff sleeve dresses come in a variety of options, so when you’re attempting to find one that fits this genre, look for a fabric that is sleek and a look that is traditional.

What to look for in a blue puff sleeve dress

Shade

Blue comes in many different shades, so you’ll want to consider the season. For a spring and summer look, a light blue puff sleeve dress might be a better option. For fall and winter, a darker hue is optimal.

Solid or pattern

If the puff sleeves are the focal point of the dress, contemplate going with a solid color so that the sleeves get their time in the spotlight. If the puff sleeves are more subdued, a blue floral puff sleeve dress could be an option.

Length

For many formal events, dresses traditionally tend to be longer in length. A casual dress often boasts a shorter hemline, while something on the dressy side could go either way. A cocktail party lends itself to a short dress, while a maxi dress is a safe choice for a baby shower.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue puff sleeve dress

If you are looking to find a new dress, the prices can vary. On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from $27-$289.

Blue puff sleeve dress FAQ

How puffy should the sleeves be?

A. It depends on how much flair you are looking for when it comes to showing off the sleeves. If you are wearing a jacket or sweater over the dress, that is something you will want to consider before making your purchase. A cape or shawl can accompany a dramatic puff sleeve better than a tight overcoat.

What is the best fabric choice for a blue puff sleeve dress?

A. Choose the fabric based on the wearability of the dress. If you want to wear it over and over again, pick up something that can be tossed in the washer. For a dressy or formal event, the delicate materials can be more challenging to clean.

What are the best blue puff sleeve dresses to buy?

Top blue puff sleeve dress

XSCAPE Off-The-Shoulder Lace Gown

What you need to know: This navy, floor-length lace dress shimmers and shines while showing off the shoulders.

What you’ll love: This lace gown is lined for extra warmth and coverage, with a zippered back that makes it easy to take on and off.

What you should consider: It’s spot clean only, so proceed with caution around food and drinks.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top blue puff sleeve dress for the money

Nine West Puff Sleeve Shift Dress

What you need to know: The crew neck keeps it conservative up top, while the shorter length shows off a little leg.

What you’ll love: The hydrangea shade makes it a great transitional dress between seasons and the lace detailing on the sleeves gives it an extra pop.

What you should consider: The length is 36 inches from the shoulder to hem, so how tall you are will determine how short it sits.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Deerose Puff Sleeve Chiffon Floral Swing Mini Dress

What you need to know: A lined, machine washable and figure flattering mini dress.

What you’ll love: The fabric of this dress is not clingy, making it a comfortable dress for long hours of wearing.

What you should consider: It has long sleeves, so if the temperature is hot, this dress might feel a little stifling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

