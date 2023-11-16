The best Spanx leggings to help you stay warm without compromising style

There are a couple ways to deal with unbearably cold weather. One is to put on every layer of clothing you own. The other is a little more stylish: Slip on the new fleece-lined faux leather leggings from Spanx. The original faux-leather leggings garnered a following thanks to their contouring fit and wear-anywhere faux-leather fabric. Now, the warm fleece-lined version has arrived to keep you cozy all winter. Add a pair of these fleece-lined leggings to your wardrobe for cozy warmth without sacrificing your style.

What to look for in fleece-lined leggings

From size options to materials, there’s a lot to keep in mind when shopping for the best fleece leggings. Thicker fabric will both keep you warm and prevent see-through sheerness. Minimal seams placed strategically help create a sleek fit. Look for leggings that advertise as “fleece-lined” or “brushed” to ensure you’re getting leggings made with warm, insulating fleece instead of leggings that are simply thicker than normal.

Activity level

If you’re shopping for fleece-lined leggings to wear for working out outdoors, it’s important to know your local environment. You may need extra-thick fleece leggings to stay warm on the slopes, but for jogging in milder climates, thinner leggings may suffice.

Good-quality athletic leggings also offer advanced construction features so they’re more comfortable during exercise. A built-in gusset in the crotch improves mobility and comfort, while side pockets or small waistband pockets help you keep the essentials handy.

Legging length

For best protection against winter weather, you’ll want to look for leggings that are full-length or slightly cropped. Full-length leggings go past the ankle while the slightly cropped length ends just above the ankle. Different lengths may be more suitable to different heights, as well as different footwear options. For example, both disappear easily into boots, while cropped leggings highlight footwear ranging from your favorite sneakers to trendy loafers.

Compression

If you’re shopping for fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm while lounging, look for leggings that offer light compression at most. Save the firm compression leggings for higher-impact exercise, where they can support your muscles and improve circulation.

What to wear with fleece-lined leggings

With their elegant faux-leather fabric, the new fleece-lined leggings from Spanx are the ultimate dress-up/dress-down fashion item. Make them work in the office by wearing them with an oversized blazer and loafers or ankle boots. Faux-leather leggings also look great with tailored blouses and mules or overcoats and heels.

For the weekend, pair leggings with your favorite fleece or cargo jacket. Fleece-lined leggings can even keep you warm on a night out: pair them with a dressy camisole and over-the-knee boots for an eye-catching look.

Leggings are increasingly available in flare and boot-cut as those styles return to the fashion landscape. Pair them with a cropped hoodie or a simple slim-fit tee.

Best fleece leggings

Spanx Faux-Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

The popular sleek faux-leather leggings have been upgraded with a warm fleece lining. The contouring, medium-compression leggings are available in regular, petite and tall and up to size 3X.

Alo Yoga Airlift Winter Warm Legging

The celebrity-favorite brand offers leggings with four-way stretch and a soft brushed fleece lining for cozy warmth that doesn’t feel bulky. They’re available in black, as well as two limited-edition colors.

90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These activewear leggings are just as suited to skiing or running as they are to lounging by the fire. Plus, if you’re tired of basic black, they come in more than 30 colors.

Stoic Tech Fleece Legging

These performance fleece leggings are perfect for winter outdoor fun. They’re warm yet lightweight and breathable, and the drawstring waist helps customize the fit.

HUE Women’s Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

Take a break from black with these denim-look leggings lined with ultra-soft fleece. With a high waist, faux five-pocket details and three color options, these leggings can keep you warm at work or on the weekend.

Fengbay High-Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

With two side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket, these leggings let you leave your purse behind for a winter outing or yoga class. Choose from six colors, as well as an assortment of unlined leggings for warmer weather.

Alo Airbrush Winter Warm Nocture Legging

Featuring the soft matte finish of Alo’s Airbrush fabric, which also offers moisture-wicking and odor-resistant capabilities, these medium-compression leggings deliver a comfortable workout. Choose from black or two limited-edition colors.

90 Degree By Reflex Super-High-Waist Faux-Leather Fleece-Lined Leggings

Expand your outfit options with these faux-leather leggings, which come in more than a dozen color choices. The seamless, high waist contributes to a contoured look, while the polyester-fleece blend keeps you warm.

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings offer an especially comfortable fit thanks to their drawstring waistband, flat seams and gusset. They’re made from a breathable polyester blend and feature a hidden waistband pocket.

Zuty Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets

With a wide waistband, two side pockets and a waist pocket, these soft and flexible leggings are suitable for lounging, exercise and more. They’re available in sizes up to 5X and come in seven colors.

