What are the best moto leggings?

Adding a pair of moto leggings to your wardrobe can elevate your look. While they emit a chic biker vibe you can dress up or down, they are essentially fashionable yoga pants in disguise. They can also be just as comfortable as regular yoga pants.

The top options are flattering, comfortable and have all the necessary details to give them the style you are looking for, which is precisely what the Alo Yoga Women’s High-Waisted Legging offers.

What to know before you buy moto leggings

About moto leggings

The moto look is inspired by the iconic gear motorcyclists have been wearing since the 1920s. When racing events became popular, the look slowly began to spread. Once Hollywood got its hands on moto designs, everyone wanted it.

Leggings with moto details can give your style an edge by adding unexpected components and textures to otherwise ordinary leggings. They typically feature leather or leather-like elements, zippers and quilted stitching. You’re free to go all out as long as you don’t mistake them for actual riding gear, which could be a grievous error.

Material

There are six materials moto leggings are commonly made from.

Cotton blend

blend Polyester blend

blend Nylon blend

blend Spandex blend

blend Vegan leather

Genuine leather

Rise

A pair of pants’ rise is measured from the center of the crotch to the top of the waistband. Where that band lands on your waist defines their rise.

There are three rises to consider.

Low-rise : Lands several inches below your navel and measures 8 inches or less.

: Lands several inches below your navel and measures 8 inches or less. Mid-rise : Typically sits at or just below your navel and is between 9-11 inches high.

: Typically sits at or just below your navel and is between 9-11 inches high. High-rise: This usually lands at or above the navel and exceeds 11 inches.

High-rise is the most universally flattering of the three rises. The waist pulls in the midsection as it shows off your curves in all the right places.

What to look for in quality moto leggings

Added detailing

Whether you want a touch of biker style in your moto legging or you want to go all out is up to you, but there are seven details to consider.

Zippered ankles or pockets

ankles or pockets Denim or denim-like pants

or denim-like pants Distressing on denim or denim-like materials

on denim or denim-like materials Leather or leather-like pants

or leather-like pants Leather or leather-like components

or leather-like components Quilted stitching

Mixed fabrics with matte and high-shine finishes

Pockets

Added pockets are always helpful, regardless of where you plan to wear your moto leggings. You can typically find them on the hips, at the thighs, on the backside or hidden in the waistband.

If you plan to dress them up, consider getting a pair with the pocket hidden in your band to avoid messing up your chic aesthetic.

Inclusive sizing

While you might not share your moto leggings with your friends like on “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” it’s always a huge bonus when others of all sizes can buy a pair of their own if they like yours.

There does not seem to be a hard and fast rule for inclusive sizing. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gathered the body measurements of 18,061 United States citizens, and the data concludes that the average American is a size 16. Inclusive sizing should, at a minimum, include those sizes, though it is better to exceed them.

Opting for brands that prioritize more inclusive sizing is important because it proves to designers that fashion is for everyone, if not at least for the average individual.

How much you can expect to spend on moto leggings

Depending on brand, material and detailing, these leggings typically cost $20-$150. Styles with fewer details made from thinner fabrics are usually on the lower end, while more detailing and quality materials sit on the higher end.

Moto leggings FAQ

Are moto leggings only marketed to women?

A. No. While finding inclusive labels such as unisex or even leggings made for men might be more challenging, they exist. It is also worthwhile to search for the term “meggings” instead of leggings to vary your results.

Do moto leggings only come in black?

A. No. Many manufacturers make them in a variety of colors. Sometimes you just need to look a little harder for your favorite hue.

What are the best moto leggings to buy?

Top moto leggings

Alo Yoga Women’s High-Waisted Leggings

What you need to know: You can wear these flattering moto-inspired leggings to the gym and beyond.

What you’ll love: These high-waisted leggings are engineered to lift and sculpt your body. They mix quilted stitching with matte and shiny fabric for a more authentic look. They also give you a four-way stretch for comfort and a hidden pocket in the waistband for convenience.

What you should consider: While Alo Yoga makes sizes XXS-XL, size XL is often unavailable or sold out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings

What you need to know: It is a go-to legging for those who want shape support and comes in sizes XS-XL.

What you’ll love: These slip-on faux-leather leggings have quilted lining along the legs for added edge. They complement your shape with a wide, high-waisted band that hugs your midsection. They also have a hidden mesh lining for extra compression and support.

What you should consider: Many customers said these leggings run small, so size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

