Which weightlifting glove is best?

It’s hard enough to find the motivation and desire to exercise without adding the knowledge that weightlifting equipment is likely to give your hands blisters and calluses. Weightlifting gloves are a smart addition to your workout gear, and they’re more affordable than your standard gym membership.

One excellent pair of weightlifting gloves is the Grip Power Pads Elite Leather Gym Gloves. These high-quality, highly durable weightlifting gloves provide more support, stability and comfort during your weightlifting routine than almost any other weightlifting gloves available.

What to know before you buy weightlifting gloves

Machines to use with weightlifting gloves

Weightlifting gloves can be used for just about any machine in the gym that uses your hands to exercise your upper body. Common machines, pieces of equipment and exercise methods you can use with your weightlifting gloves are barbells, rowing machines, anything CrossFit or Olympic, powerlifting and even the classic pull-up.

This isn’t a full list by any means, but it can serve as a good start to finding the routine and gear that works best for you.

Weightlifting glove benefits

Weightlifting gloves have more benefits than just protecting your hands from calluses, cuts and blisters. They can also help you to keep a firmer grip on your gym equipment by absorbing sweat. By using materials like rubber, they can relieve the pressure on your hands, letting you lift more and lift heavier. Importantly, they can provide critical wrist support to prevent strain and other damage.

Types of weightlifting gloves

Weightlifting gloves come in all manner of shapes and sizes, including some that aren’t actually gloves at all.

What to look for in quality weightlifting gloves

Material

Weightlifting gloves can be made from any number of materials, including leather, silicone, Lycra, mesh and microfiber. They’re all meant to provide support and durability, and different materials provide varying levels of each. If you’re looking for the best, leather provides high durability and also molds to your grip over time.

Size

Weightlifting gloves come in numerous sizes, from extra-small to extra-large, and some one-size-fits-all as well. The perfect size for you should be tight enough that they don’t move but loose enough to let your fingers bend.

Padding

The padding of your weightlifting gloves can be made from different materials than the weightlifting glove itself. They can be of varying thickness and placed in different sections of the glove. Pick a glove with padding over the areas of your hand that see the most use based on your routines, with a thickness level that matches your desire to feel or not feel the equipment you use.

Ease of removal

It can be difficult to remove a sweaty and tight-fitting weightlifting glove from your hand, so many weightlifting gloves come with easy-remove options such as loops on the fingers that help you pull them right off.

How much you can expect to spend on weightlifting gloves

Weightlifting gloves can cost anywhere from a few dollars to upward of $100. Take care in your selection: cheap weightlifting gloves below $10 won’t last long, and weightlifting gloves between $10-$40 are usually just as good as expensive weightlifting gloves.

Weightlifting gloves FAQ

How do you know which size weightlifting gloves are right for you?

A. Measure the circumference of your dominant hand around the base of your fingers just below the knuckle, and don’t include the thumb. Pressing your hand flat against a solid surface can help you get a more accurate reading. Also keep in mind that men’s and women’s weightlifting gloves have different sizes. Pick the larger size if you’re somewhere between two options.

Can you wear different gloves, like cycling gloves, for weightlifting?

A. Yes, but generally, you should only do so if you’re trying out weightlifting to see if it’s something you want to commit to. That’s because different gloves are designed specifically for different activities. You won’t get the full benefit from using the wrong gloves, and you could damage them in situations they aren’t designed for.

What is the best weightlifting glove to buy?

Top weightlifting glove

Grip Power Pads Elite Leather Gym Gloves

What you need to know: These weightlifting gloves are extremely comfortable and provide ample support.

What you’ll love: Two removal options and several color and size options make these weightlifting gloves adaptable to everyone.

What you should consider: They have a strong chemical smell, but it dissipates quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top weightlifting glove for the money

Grip Power Pads Cobra Grips Pro Weightlifting Gloves

What you need to know: The low price and solid quality make these the perfect entry-level weightlifting gloves.

What you’ll love: Rubber and leather options plus tons of colors give you a wide selection.

What you should consider: Not everyone likes their design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fit Active Sports Ventilated Weight Lifting Gloves

What you need to know: The smaller size of these weightlifting gloves makes them suitable for those with smaller hands.

What you’ll love: They’re perfect for more than just weightlifting, letting you keep them on as you go about your exercise routine.

What you should consider: Heavy use will noticeably wear the seams and padding down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

