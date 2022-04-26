Which pink track shoes are best?

If you’re a track and field athlete, you probably already know how important it is to have durable shoes. Whether you’re a short- or long-distance runner, your track shoes should provide you with the stability, flexibility and comfort you need to perform at your best.

If pink is your favorite color, you can get shoes that reflect your style and provide elite performance. For example, the New Balance Long Distance 5K V7 Running Shoes are a top choice. They are durable, offer excellent grip, provide increased flexibility and feature a vibrant pink color.

What to know before you buy pink track shoes

Size

It’s crucial to wear track shoes that fit correctly. However, you might notice that your regular shoe size fits you awkwardly when shopping for track shoes. Some track shoes run small, so it’s advisable to purchase a half or full size up for a more comfortable fit. Shoes that are too small can be uncomfortable and cause sore toes, while shoes that are too big can cause you to trip or fall, possibly leading to injury.

Runner type

Not all track shoes are built the same way. The right track shoes for you depend on whether you’re a sprint, mid or distance runner.

Sprint spike shoes are for 100–400-meter events. They’re lightweight but also rigid, with little cushioning in the midsole.

are for 100–400-meter events. They’re lightweight but also rigid, with little cushioning in the midsole. Mid-distance shoes are for 800-1,500-meter events. They’re lightweight but more durable than sprint shoes, and they have more cushioning.

are for 800-1,500-meter events. They’re lightweight but more durable than sprint shoes, and they have more cushioning. Long-distance shoes are ideal for any running event over 1,500 meters. They’re the most durable track shoes, so they are made with more robust materials and have plenty of cushioning in the midsole.

Color design

Pink shoes are fantastic, but it’s rare to find an all-pink shoe. Most pink track shoes incorporate other colors to create stylish patterns and designs. Popular color combinations include pink with black, white, grey, yellow or purple. Choose something that suits your preference and style, but check with your coach before purchasing your shoes to ensure there aren’t any color or style restrictions.

What to look for in quality pink track shoes

Ventilation

Properly ventilated track shoes are especially important if you’re a long-distance runner. Your performance can be harmed if your feet get too hot or sweaty. Ventilated track shoes have breathable woven mesh uppers, and some even have perforations along the sides for better airflow.

Cushioning

Your track shoes should have adequate cushioning for comfort, but sprint runners shouldn’t be too concerned about this since traction and flexibility are more critical. For long-distance runners, extra cushioning in the midsole allows increased stability and lets you run comfortably for more extended periods.

Spikes

The more spikes a track shoe has, the more grip and traction it provides. For short- and mid-distance runners, having more tips is better. Sprint spike track shoes can have over eight spike pins, while mid-distance shoes usually have six to eight. Long-distance shoes often only have four or five spike pins for traction on sharper turns.

How much you can expect to spend on pink track shoes

You can find a reliable pair of track shoes for $60-$100, but those made with more durable materials can cost anywhere from $100-$150.

Pink track shoes FAQ

Are spike track shoes necessary?

A. For optimal athletic performance, spike track shoes are recommended because they’re engineered to provide the flexibility, traction and comfort necessary for running quickly and efficiently.

How long do track shoes last?

A. Sprint and mid-distance shoes usually last longer than long-distance shoes, but on average, if they’re well-cared for, your shoes should last six to 12 months.

How can I replace the spike pins on my track shoes?

A. Most spike track shoes come with a wrench-like removal tool for replacing damaged spikes. If your shoes didn’t come with the removal tool, you can buy one from a third party or take your shoe to a sporting goods store to have them serviced.

What are the best pink track shoes to buy?

Top pink track shoes

New Balance Long Distance 5K V7 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are engineered to deliver elite performance for long-distance track runners.

What you’ll love: The stylish guava and peony color is flashy but graceful. The knit mesh upper allows for more ventilation and better breathability. They feature a full-length sole plate with four spikes for superior traction.

What you should consider: Although they’re distance spike track shoes, the bottom plate is stiff rather than soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink track shoes for the money

New Balance XC Seven V3 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are durable, provide excellent stability and boast a stylish black and pink color design.

What you’ll love: These shoes are durable and lightweight with a woven mesh upper for improved ventilation and breathability. The blown rubber outsole provides excellent traction on outdoor surfaces, and the midsole contains plenty of cushioning for better responsiveness.

What you should consider: They’re more black than pink, so they’re not ideal for those looking for predominantly pink track shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Zoom Rival D 10 Track and Field Shoes

What you need to know: These are ideal for mid- and long-distance runners who need durable, comfortable shoes.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a breathable mesh upper, so your feet stay cool and dry longer. They have a Pebax plate with five quarter-inch pyramid spikes for grip, stability and forward propulsion. Additionally, they come with a wrench spike removal tool.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s advisable to purchase a half or even a full size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

