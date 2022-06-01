Which Janome sewing machine is best?

Sewing machines open up a world of creativity and personalization. It’s simple enough to get started, and once you’ve gotten the hang of things, you can make truly dazzling designs. No matter how far along you are in the process, Janome offers a sewing machine that perfectly fits your needs.

The best Janome sewing machine is the Janome 4120QDC Computerized Sewing Machine. It’s stuffed to the seams with features, modes and accessories to give the experienced sewer plenty of options and beginners something to work toward.

What to know before you buy a Janome sewing machine

Mechanical vs. computerized

Some Janome sewing machines are mechanical, meaning you control everything manually. Others are computerized, meaning most features are automated.

Mechanical machines tend to have fewer features compared to computerized ones. You also have to control each feature and setting — such as the thread tension and stitch length and width — with knobs and dials. They are more affordable and easier to maintain but may require more technical skills.

Weight and size

Weight typically doesn’t come into play unless you tend to travel with your machine. In that case, you should look for smaller machines made of plastic or aluminum. If planning to keep your machine in one place permanently, you may want to go with a larger machine made of stronger metal, such as steel or cast iron. You’ll have an easier time using it, and it will last longer.

Size matters most to anyone planning to use their machine for quilting or other bulky projects. In those cases, look for machines with a longer arm and a larger throat to accommodate extra fabric and quilt batting.

What to look for in a quality Janome sewing machine

Stitches

Janome sewing machines offer a variety of stitches. If you’re a beginner, look for a machine with 5-15 stitches. These are usually for basic sewing, plus a few decorative extras. If you love to experiment or are more experienced, you’ll find machines with 100-plus stitches.

Quilting and embroidery

Some Janome sewing machines offer quilting and embroidery features. However, advanced features are typically only available in the most expensive computerized models, which can cost several thousand dollars.

Bonuses

Janome sewing machines are available with a staggering range of extra features, settings and accessories, with the best being determined by your needs. For example, one machine may offer an extension table and an extra-wide work area for quilters. Another may have a free arm to make sewing clothing much easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a Janome sewing machine

Basic starter Janome sewing machines typically cost $200 or less, while midrange options go up to $800. Some of Janome’s best offerings can cost up to $1,000-$1,500, while the most specialized and multi-functional machines can cost thousands of dollars.

Janome sewing machine FAQ

Should I buy a Janome sewing machine with a cover?

A. Not necessarily. Leaving it in your craft room uncovered for short periods is usually fine. However, if you plan to travel with it or keep it in storage for a good length of time, you’ll want a cover to protect it. It’s also wise to cover it at home when not in use for longer periods to prevent dust and pet hair from settling into it, especially in areas with moving parts, like the feed dogs and bobbin.

If the machine you’re considering doesn’t come with a cover or have the kind you want, there are plenty of options to choose from online and in stores. There are also a number of patterns available so that you can make a customized one yourself.

Do all Janome sewing machines include instructions?

A. Yes, they should include physical instructions, and you should read them thoroughly before launching into your creative plans. However, if they aren’t included, or you lose them, you can find downloadable versions on Janome’s website. In fact, checking out the downloadable instructions before buying is an excellent way to determine if the machine has the features and abilities you’re looking for.

What’s the best Janome sewing machine to buy?

Top Janome sewing machine

Janome 4120QDC Computerized Sewing Machine

What you need to know: This is among Janome’s most feature-packed machines, making it perfect for experienced users.

What you’ll love: The control panel is well laid out, and it has a crisp LCD screen. The top-loading bobbin is simple to use and rarely jams. It includes 120 built-in stitches and a huge collection of useful accessories, including an extension table and an instructional DVD.

What you should consider: With everything this sewing machine packs in, it may overwhelm some beginners. It’s among the more expensive mid-range machines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Janome sewing machine for the money

Janome 2212 Sewing Machine With Bonus Bundle

What you need to know: Everything you need to get started on your sewing journey is included.

What you’ll love: This machine is designed with beginners in mind. It’s simple to use and includes 12 stitch settings for basic sewing. The accessory kit includes a foot pedal, extra bobbins and needles, a seam ripper and a screwdriver.

What you should consider: A few customers had issues with the bobbin case coming loose due to the machine’s vibration. Janome’s warranty doesn’t apply to machines purchased on Amazon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Janome HD1000 Black Edition Sewing Machine

What you need to know: It’s a perfect upgrade from Janome’s basic machines for those looking for more.

What you’ll love: The controls are straightforward and include 18 built-in stitches. It’s light enough to be easy to travel with, and the body is sturdy enough to resist bumps along the way. A solid range of accessories is included, such as spare needles and a seam ripper.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported the bobbin jams more often than it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

