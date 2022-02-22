Best foldable learning tower

Foldable learning towers, also called kitchen helpers for kids, are a great way to get your toddler up to counter level safely and securely while letting you easily store them away when they’re not in use.

Which foldable learning tower is best?

Letting your child participate in countertop activities with you is a great way to instill good habits later in life, which is why many parents look to foldable learning towers. These clever kitchen stool devices offer kids the ability to get on the adult’s level, in addition to including engaging activities to help stimulate play.

Guidecraft Classic Kitchen Helper Stool is a great example, offering multiple textures, shapes and play options while being easy to collapse and store.

What to know before you buy a foldable learning tower

Location

Where you plan to use your foldable learning tower may influence which model works best for you. While they’re commonly used in the kitchen, learning towers are usually versatile enough to be used in multiple locations. You may also want to consider where you plan to store the learning tower when it’s folded up.

Age-appropriate

It’s important to consider which units are most appropriate for your child’s age when buying a learning tower. Most products include a recommended age and weight capacity for use, which you should double-check before buying. Many foldable learning towers include the benefit of being adjustable so you can adjust the standing platform as your children grow.

Engaging activities

While some activity step stools for kids may simply be a step stool, other models include activities for young children like shapes, chalkboards and other interactive surfaces. These can add a lot of value for kids by offering other activities that may help stimulate play.

What to look for in a quality foldable learning tower

Safety and security

Most importantly, any learning tower you buy should be safe and secure for your child. The addition of a learning tower being foldable shouldn’t compromise any level of safety or sturdiness whatsoever. You can further help ensure safety by purchasing a model with an enclosed standing compartment, non-slip mats, locks and other safety mechanisms.

Adjustability

Even most foldable learning towers let users adjust the standing platform, which lets kids get use out of the item for longer than those that can’t be adjusted. Non-adjustable learning towers are usually a little more affordable than those that are adjustable, whether or not they’re foldable. Most adjustable towers for kids offer around three different standing heights, each of which can be locked into place.

Ease of storage

The benefit of buying a foldable learning tower compared to a model that doesn’t fold is that they’re easier to store. While some simply keep learning towers assembled in their kitchen or area of use, those that fold are great for rooms with limited space. Learning towers that fold usually fold horizontally, so they can be stored in out-of-the-way spaces beside cabinets, refrigerators or in closets.

How much you can expect to spend on a foldable learning tower

Cheap foldable kitchen stools for kids are often priced as low as $100, while foldable learning towers with additional interactive features usually run from $140-$200.

Foldable learning tower FAQ

What else is a foldable learning tower called?

A. Foldable learning towers are called a handful of different names, including foldable toddler towers, kitchen stools for children, learning tower stools and foldable kitchen helpers, among others.

Do all learning towers fold up for storage?

A. While a wide range of learning towers exist, they don’t all fold up for storage. Foldable learning towers are less common than non-folding learning towers, though folding models are worth buying for their space-saving qualities.

What’s the best foldable learning tower to buy?

Top foldable learning tower

Guidecraft Classic Kitchen Helper Stool

What you need to know: This foldable learning tower offers one of the most robust safety configurations out there, and it includes an adjustable platform that ages with young kids.

What you’ll love: This foldable learning tower offers a variety of stimulating shapes and surfaces that young children find engaging, and it easily folds up when it’s time to stow away. It includes mesh, whiteboard and chalkboard surfaces for added play options and a non-slip mat.

What you should consider: The price for this foldable learning tower is higher than other units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top foldable learning tower for the money

Naomi Home Kids I’m A Big Helper Counter Stool

What you need to know: This learning tower easily folds, and it comes at a price point that even the most budget-conscious buyers can usually afford.

What you’ll love: This learning tower and kids’ kitchen step stool features a non-slip mat as well as dual safety bars for keeping young children as safe as possible. It features four stimulating shapes on each side, and it can be purchased in either gray or espresso finishes.

What you should consider: This learning tower’s design is a little more open than some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Milliard Wooden Kids’ Foldable Kitchen Step Stool

What you need to know: This simple kitchen step stool for kids features a minimal white design and two thick safety bars at the top to prevent any accidents.

What you’ll love: This foldable learning tower comes at a reasonable cost and offers the basics for those wanting a step stool for their kids with its sturdy locking system and other safety features. In addition, this model is easy to fold in half and store when not in use.

What you should consider: This learning tower, while foldable, doesn’t feature any play elements and is best suited for children working at the counter with adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.