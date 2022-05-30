Which Dash waffle maker is best?

Waffles are a divine food. Fluffy, soft and warm, they’re loved the world over for the indentations that let all your toppings pool into delicious flavor pockets. The only downside is the need for specialized equipment that can be hard to use and clean, not to mention expensive.

Dash waffle makers are the exception. Its best is the Dash Mini Waffle Maker, thanks to its low cost, ease of use and nonstick coating.

What to know before you buy a Dash waffle maker

Size and shape

Dash waffle makers typically make round or square waffles with a 4-inch diameter and standard square holes. However, Dash also offers many novelty waffle makers that change the shape, holes or both. For example, one makes a heart-shaped waffle with standard holes while another makes a round waffle with a raised pineapple shape in the center.

There are even Dash waffle-bowl makers. Use them to hold your eggs and bacon or a scoop of ice cream.

Quantity

Most Dash waffle makers make one round waffle or one to two square waffles. The largest make up to four waffles of either shape. Some of the four-waffle makers have grooves to drain out excess batter and turn it into waffle sticks.

Color

Dash waffle makers come in bright colors and special designs. Pick one to match your kitchen’s aesthetics or to showcase your personality.

What to look for in a quality Dash waffle maker

Nonstick coating

Most Dash waffle makers have a nonstick coating, but the quality may vary from maker to maker. The best way to gauge its quality is to check the user reviews — the best work perfectly on their own, while others may need the help of cooking spray.

Safety

The best Dash waffle makers incorporate safety into the design. The simplest and most common safety feature is a cool-touch handle to keep your fingers from accidentally touching the hot griddle. Another is nonskid rubber feet to keep it stationary.

Recipe guide

Most Dash waffle makers can be used to cook more than just waffles. The best of them include recipe guides with both plenty of waffle batters and instructions on how to make foods such as hash browns and waffle omelets.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dash waffle maker

Dash waffle makers typically cost $15-$50. Most cook one waffle at a time or come in packs with other Dash cookers for $30 or less. Waffle makers that cook more than one usually cost $30-$50.

Dash waffle maker FAQ

How long does it take a Dash waffle maker to cook a waffle?

A. That depends on the waffle maker and your recipe. It usually takes some trial and error to find the correct amount of time your batter requires to cook properly — don’t be upset if the first waffle or two aren’t worth eating. That said, a good place to start is about five minutes.

You can also check on your waffle by trying to open the lid. If it lifts easily and cleanly, it’s close to being done. If you open it all the way and the exterior is a lovely golden brown, it’s done. The downside to this method is it can cause the waffle to cook unevenly — especially if you open it to check more than once per waffle.

How do I clean a Dash waffle maker?

A. Dash waffle makers are easy to clean, but it must be done by hand. Always check the maker is unplugged and completely cool. Once it is, the exterior can be wiped clean with a damp paper towel — just take care not to accidentally soak any electric parts.

The interior is cleaned in much the same way — the only difference is that you may need to scrub out any baked-on batter with a soft sponge. Don’t use anything scouring, or you could remove the nonstick coating if it has one.

What’s the best Dash waffle maker to buy?

Top Dash waffle maker

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: Dash’s flagship waffle maker is an excellent way to make a quick breakfast.

What you’ll love: There are no complicated heat settings or timers — just plug it in and wait for the preheat LED light indicator to switch off, then pour your batter into the nonstick 4-inch interior griddle. There are several novelty griddle shapes to choose from, including pineapples and skulls.

What you should consider: It takes five minutes to make one waffle, so prepare to wait if you want a full meal’s worth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Sur La Table

Top Dash waffle maker for the money

Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This is perfect for small families and those with big appetites.

What you’ll love: It has the same plug-and-play operation as the individual waffle maker but makes up to four 4-inch waffles at a time. Excess batter drains from the waffle sections into a side strip to make waffle sticks. It comes in gray and blue.

What you should consider: The power cord is 2.5 feet long and the waffle maker is 14 by 12 by 6 inches — you may struggle to find a place to use it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Dash Mini Waffle Bowl Maker

What you need to know: Try this waffle bowl maker to put a different spin on your meals.

What you’ll love: It takes only minutes to preheat and can bake any kind of batter — no special ingredients are needed. It can even turn a tortilla into a crispy shell to make taco bowls. It has a one-year warranty and includes a recipe guide.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with the nonstick coating fading over time. Others reported the heating element and cooking time to be uneven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

