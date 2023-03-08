We asked for your nominations and you answered. Throughout the month of March, FOX21 News is featuring the four winners of our Remarkable Women Campaign. This week, we’re introducing you to Brandy Nunes.

She’s a local business owner, health care advocate, and cervical cancer survivor.

“I’m honestly just a, you know, humble girl from Texas, moved to Colorado Springs about five years ago. My husband and I started our business at that point in time. My background was always sales and marketing, and I always had just a bigger desire to be able to help the community and leave the world a better place,” said Nunes.

Nunes is the co-founder of Nunes Partners, among many other incredible things.

“I think I was nominated just in how much I try to give back to other people,” Nunes said. “My husband and I have a health care agency, so we specialize in helping people find options for their health care, being able to support them as well. But we do a lot of community work.”

Three years ago, Nunes also got involved with Sue’s Gift, a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to women in Colorado diagnosed with gynecologic cancer, which is something that’s deeply personal to her.

“My mom and my grandmother both had a hysterectomy at 36 for some cervical cancer issues, and I myself had a cervical cancer scare about two years ago,” said Nunes.

This is why she is named a Remarkable Woman of Southern Colorado.

“I just feel like I’m just trying to be a good person and help other people and make a difference for others, and so to be acknowledged for the work that I do is I mean, again, so honoring it is really nice to to know that I am making a difference whether I know it or not and to be recognized is just amazing,” said Nunes.