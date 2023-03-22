(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 asked for your nominations, and you answered. Throughout the month of March, FOX21 is featuring the four winners of our Remarkable Women Campaign. This week, we’re introducing you to Frances Lane.

She’s a mother of two, a veteran, and breast cancer survivor.

“The reason why I joined the Army is because I had a child at the age of 21,” Lane said. “I decided, ‘hey, I need to find a way to provide for me and my child.’ It was just me at the time.”

Retired Master Sergeant Frances Lane served our nation for 27 years.

“It was very hard. It was a lot of time away. A lot of time away. I think I missed about five years of his life in his childhood. My son doesn’t let me forget that,” said Lane.

She did two tours in Iraq, stations in Germany and Korea, as well as Fort Benning, and then landed at Fort Carson.

“There was a lot of sacrifice in there,” Lane said. “And then, I got out. It was in 2005 on active duty, but I remained in service serving as a reservist for another 15 years.”

In 2014, Frances learned she was about to fight a new battle.

“I remember the day, it was April 5th. You never forget the day when you get diagnosed with the cancer, I suppose,” said Lane.

Frances was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and had to undergo surgery and chemo treatments.

“Since the end of September 2014, I’ve been cancer free,” said Lane.

She now works as a government contactor in support of U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base. Even after nearly 30 years of serving our country, Frances continues to serve our community with at least half a dozen local nonprofits and breast cancer organizations.

“I look at it as a way that God gave me a second chance, and I said to myself that if He gave me another chance, I would do good with it,” said Lane.