(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Southern Colorado Remarkable Women nominations for 2024 opened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 as each year, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. honors “Remarkable Women” across the U.S.

All Nexstar TV stations will accept nominations leading up to March of 2024, during International Women’s Month, when Nexstar will honor “Remarkable Women” across the country and recognize one of them as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life, and celebrates local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women.

Based on nominations with universally selected criteria including; community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, each Nexstar market will select four local women for consideration.

Each market will feature profiles of the top four nominees that will air on local newscasts every Tuesday during the month of March, and the nominees will also be featured online.

Each market’s “Remarkable Woman” receives a $1,000 contribution on their behalf to a nonprofit of their choice and that winner is then considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” The Nexstar Charitable Foundation makes a $10,000 contribution on behalf of the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” to the nonprofit organization of her choice.