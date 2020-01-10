FOX21 will join Nexstar Media Group in honoring “Remarkable Women” across the country and recognizing one of them as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” in March.

March is International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. As part of the campaign, FOX21 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

Based on nominations with universally selected criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, FOX21 will select four local women for consideration for our area’s “Remarkable Woman.” We’re currently going through your nominations to select four finalists.

Profiles of the top four nominees will air on local newscasts every Tuesday from February 11 to March 3, and the nominees will be featured here on our website.

On March 6, one local woman will be announced our “Remarkable Woman” and that woman will be considered for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Southern Colorado’s “Remarkable Woman” will travel to New York City attend a special reception where television talk show host Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker. The winner will also attend “The Mel Robbins Show” taping on March 18th, when Robbins will exclusively announce the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” The show announcing the winner will air during the week of March 23.