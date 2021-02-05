THE CW GIVES EARLY RENEWALS TO 12 CURRENT SERIES FOR NEXT SEASON

Network Picks Up “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In The Dark,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Walker” For the 2021-2022 Season

The CW Orders Additional Episodes of the Current Seasons of

“Walker” and “Superman & Lois”

February 3, 2021 (Burbank, CA) —The CW Network today renewed 12 of its current scripted series for the 2021-2022 season, including its new breakout hit WALKER, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. Additionally, The CW is ordering 5 additional episodes for this season of WALKER, bringing its total episode count for 2020-2021 to 18, and 2 additional episodes of SUPERMAN & LOIS, bringing its total episode count for 2020-2021 to 15.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Pedowitz. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, WALKER and SUPERMAN & LOIS, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of WALKER, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

The current series being ordered for the 2021-2022 season include a second season of WALKER, which recently scored The CW’s most watched series premiere in 5 years, as well as ALL AMERICAN (Season 4),BATWOMAN (Season 3), CHARMED (Season 4), DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season 7), DYNASTY (Season 5), THE FLASH (Season 8), IN THE DARK (Season 4), LEGACIES (Season 4), NANCY DREW (Season 3), RIVERDALE (Season 6) and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season 4). Specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.