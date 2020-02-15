Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Police: Former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate arrested in alleged plot to steal baby
Video
Top Stories
Medical students spend Valentine’s Day with local kid patients
Video
Lottery lovers have a faster way to play with new phone app
Video
Dutch Luv Day spreading the love for Ronald McDonald House Charities
Video
Getting results: Car is returned to homeless woman after being towed while at Springs Rescue Mission
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Star Girl
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Feb 15, 2020 / 08:00 AM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 14, 2020 / 04:28 PM MST
Latest Local Stories
Police: Former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate arrested in alleged plot to steal baby
Video
Medical students spend Valentine’s Day with local kid patients
Video
Dutch Luv Day spreading the love for Ronald McDonald House Charities
Video
Getting results: Car is returned to homeless woman after being towed while at Springs Rescue Mission
Video
Colorado internationally recognized for mountain biking
Video
Colorado Springs Police investigate multiple shots fired in neighborhood
Video
Search for Gannon: Investigators spotted in Fountain and Douglas County on Day 18
Video
Colorado Springs school makes Valentine’s Day cards for homeless
Video
Colorado Springs high school student hit by car Friday
Video
Valentine’s Day experiences at the Broadmoor
Video
Man pleads guilty to murder of Security woman
February 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
More Local