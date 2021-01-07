Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Smiling man carrying lectern during Capitol riots identified
Top Stories
American stops serving alcohol on DC flights after riots
Gov. Polis responds following mob at US Capitol
Video
TurboTax users report problems receiving stimulus money
Video
Colorado 16-year-old missing after trip to Arizona
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
Digital Now
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Rules of the Road
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Riverdale Senior Year Time Capsule – Vanessa Morgan
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Jan 7, 2021 / 10:47 AM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2021 / 10:52 AM MST
Latest Local Stories
Gov. Polis responds following mob at US Capitol
Video
145 Colorado In-N-Out employees now included in COVID outbreak
How Colorado lawmakers voted in the Electoral College certification
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest duo for sexual assault crimes
Gallery
Colorado lawmakers react to D.C. unrest
Video
Protecting the Paint Mines: New project makes upgrades to the park
Video
Colorado’s extreme drought continues
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 6 evening update
Colorado’s grocery industry experiencing large job growth
Video
Pueblo health officials expect wrap up of first round of vaccine for groups 1A & 1B by end of week
Video
El Paso County “on track” with vaccine distribution, Gov. Polis focusing on 70+ population
Live Updates: Colorado lawmakers safe after mob at US Capitol; DeGette calls for impeachment
Video
More Local