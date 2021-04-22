Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
2021 Colorado Springs City Council Election
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Mayor Gradisar names Fire Chief Huber as Deputy Mayor
Top Stories
Mexico extradites accused money launderer and methamphetamine dealer to Colorado for prosecution
COVID-19 vaccinations offered to more high school students in Pueblo
Post-Chauvin verdict, Colorado advances new police reforms
Colorado clean energy industry recovers from pandemic losses
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Watch Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Outdoor Colorado
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – Changing Perceptions
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Apr 22, 2021 / 11:31 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2021 / 11:34 AM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Mayor Gradisar names Fire Chief Huber as Deputy Mayor
Mexico extradites accused money launderer and methamphetamine dealer to Colorado for prosecution
COVID-19 vaccinations offered to more high school students in Pueblo
Portion of Airport Road closing several weeks for construction
Man accused of hitting Pueblo hotel worker with horseshoe, microwaving fire extinguisher
Join FOX21 for the Boys & Girls Club 2021 Great Futures Gala
Man shot by police at western Colorado Springs gas station
Video
Celebrating Earth Day with Mountain Song Community School
Video
Suspect arrested in eastern Colorado Springs shooting
Put your personal touch on Panorama Park by attending the Project Tile Art Project workshop
Video
Despite the pandemic, growing trends for downtown Colorado Springs
Video
Fentanyl deaths hit record high as Coloradans search for solutions
Video
More Local