Nancy Drew: Watching Me

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 and SOCO CW will join 169 other Nexstar Media Group stations around the country in broadcasting “The Star-Spangled Banner” each morning.

The broadcasts are a partnership between Nexstar, BMI, and Belmont University. The national anthem will be performed by a variety of emerging artists, who will record their own unique versions of the song at Belmont’s Ocean Way Studios. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.