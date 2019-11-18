Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
240 soldiers coming home to Fort Carson this week
Top Stories
Frazee Trial: Closing arguments happening Monday
BBB warns illegal ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam has resurfaced on social media
The world thought a painting was destroyed in WWII. It was hanging in a Connecticut home.
Security increased at Palmer High School after reports of social media threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Nancy Drew: Rock Solid Alibi
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Nov 18, 2019 / 11:34 AM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2019 / 11:34 AM MST
Trending Stories
Home for the Holidays Contest
Frazee Trial: Case goes to jury
3 dead in 3-car crash in eastern Colorado Springs
De’Von Bailey shooting investigation referred to grand jury
Monarch Mountain Ticket Giveaway