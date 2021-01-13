Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Top Stories
National Guard troops photographed sleeping on Capitol floors ahead of impeachment vote
Video
Top Stories
Airbnb cancels all DC reservations for inauguration week
Video
Walmart suspending contributions to lawmakers who voted against Electoral College certification
President Trump visits US-Mexico border wall, touts ‘accomplishment’
Video
Colorado Rep. Boebert refuses bag search after setting off metal detector at Capitol
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
Digital Now
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Rules of the Road
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nancy Drew- Favorite Scenes
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Jan 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2021 / 10:04 AM MST
Latest Local Stories
Sling load training flights at Fort Carson
Video
Olympic gold medalist seen in crowd at Capitol storming, reports say
Remember Gannon Stauch by shining a blue light
Video
Colorado Springs father gives son the gift of life, becomes live liver donor
Video
Rally For Restaurants COS: Buying meals from local restaurants for affected employees
Video
Cooper the puppy recovering after alleged abuse in Colorado Springs
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, January 12 evening update
A peaceful transfer of power: Southern Colorado officials take oath of office
Video
Registration for COVID vaccine in Fremont County 70+, Testing site closed Thursday
Registration required for people 70+ to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pueblo
Video
Man robs western Colorado Springs dollar store
Colorado Springs libraries reopening for browsing, other services
More Local