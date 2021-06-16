Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 — equal to yearly cancer toll
Video
Top Stories
State launches “Safe Child Care Task Force” to reform child care industry
Video
Missing and endangered Pueblo West child possibly in Colorado Springs
Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 evening update
Georgia to review county’s ballot drop box forms from 2020
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Garden to Peak Series
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
MY CW STORY: The Flash Rain
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Jun 16, 2021 / 12:00 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 10:10 AM MDT
Latest Local Stories
State launches “Safe Child Care Task Force” to reform child care industry
Video
Missing and endangered Pueblo West child possibly in Colorado Springs
Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 evening update
WANTED: Suspect who allegedly shot an off-duty Pueblo firefighter Sunday
Video
Jury finds STEM shooting suspect guilty on all counts
Video
Southwest Airlines flights resuming normal operation after nationwide groundstop over technical issues
Video
Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday in downtown Colorado Springs
Victory Service Dogs launches new kids program with golf fundraiser
Video
Gov. Polis signs creative arts industry bill into law
Video
How to keep your pet safe while hiking in extreme heat
Video
Pikes Peak Summit reopens Tuesday while construction wraps up
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, June 14, 2021 evening update
More Local