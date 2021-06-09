MY CW STORY: Nancy Drew Saje

DENVER (KDVR) — A new study based off the highest paying states for nursing professionals shows Colorado is the fourth best state for people working in the profession in 2021.

The study, conducted by TheSeniorList, collected data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau and Projections Central, shows that on average, registered nurses in our state make about $76,500 annually and Nurse Practitioners average around $110,740 annually.