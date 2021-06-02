Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Manitou Springs lifts mask mandate
Top Stories
Pueblo steel mill had previous serious OSHA citations
Newly paved North Cheyenne Cañon parking lot reopens; road through park still closed weekdays
25 vaccinated Coloradans ages 12-17 will win $50,000 scholarships
Video
Lost bear found! CPW locates missing bear near Calhan
Gallery
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
MY CW STORY: Black Lightning Shunteria
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 10:07 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 10:07 AM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Manitou Springs lifts mask mandate
June 2 Pet of the Week: Osita
Video
Pueblo steel mill had previous serious OSHA citations
Newly paved North Cheyenne Cañon parking lot reopens; road through park still closed weekdays
25 vaccinated Coloradans ages 12-17 will win $50,000 scholarships
Video
Lost bear found! CPW locates missing bear near Calhan
Gallery
Rabid skunk bites dog in Pueblo
CSPD searching for man in connection to 2020 murder
Police notifies community of sexually violent predator in Colorado Springs
Who do you contact if your Colorado COVID-19 vaccine information isn’t showing up in the system?
Upcoming dry weather prompts fireworks ban in El Paso County
On centennial of Tulsa race massacre, Biden announces plan to narrow racial wealth gap in emotional speech
Video
More Local