MY CW STORY: All American Shantel

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team overcame a two-goal deficit with about five minutes remaining in the game to capture the 4A state championship over Evergreen.

Down 4-3, Kevin Papa scored the game-tying goal, then with 48 seconds left, scored the go-ahead goal for Cheyenne Mountain as the team won 5-4. Papa, just a sophomore, is playing in his first year of high school lacrosse as last year's season was canceled because of COVID.