Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
2021 Colorado Springs City Council Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Two Colorado Springs businesses robbed overnight
Top Stories
Biden announces the US will procure an additional 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine
Video
Staffing shortages at Colorado long-term care facilities worsened by the pandemic
Video
1 in 5 in US lost someone close to COVID-19, poll finds
Weather without the hype: Details becoming clear on weekend storm
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Watch Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
“Kung Fu” Premieres April 7th
On SOCO CW
Posted:
Mar 11, 2021 / 09:05 AM MST
/
Updated:
Mar 11, 2021 / 09:06 AM MST
Latest Local Stories
Two Colorado Springs businesses robbed overnight
Staffing shortages at Colorado long-term care facilities worsened by the pandemic
Video
Weather without the hype: Details becoming clear on weekend storm
Video
Colorado Springs kids use money management app to learn financial responsibility
Video
Southwest Airlines ready to begin service in Colorado Springs
Video
Spring Creek getting new life with city restoration project
Video
New boutique hotel opens in downtown Colorado Springs
Video
Almost exactly a year after schools shuttered, District 11 brings all students back to the classroom
Video
Homeless people get vaccinated at the Springs Rescue Mission
Video
Additional charges filed in connection to human remains found in San Luis Valley
Weekend storm: How much could we see?
Gallery
Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 evening update
More Local